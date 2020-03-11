Accenture will acquire embedded software firm ESR Labs

Accenture will acquire Munich-based embedded software business ESR Labs, with the aim of boosting the company’s ability to work with automotive companies.

On Tuesday (10 March), Accenture announced that it has agreed to acquire ESR Labs, a Munich-based company that develops embedded software for German car brands and suppliers.

The acquiring company said that the expansion will expand its capabilities to help automotive clients “drive greater value from software”.

With the acquisition, Accenture will take on the experience and skill-set of ESR’s 130 software engineers and software architects, which enables the Accenture to write the code running on the electronic units that control a vehicle’s functions, known as embedded software.

ESR Labs

The acquired start-up, which was founded in 2012, offers solutions that enable the code to be updated remotely, helping clients to develop connected car and mobility services. This can be used for developments in car-sharing and research into autonomous driving technology.

The start-up joins Accenture Industry X.O which is the arm of the multinational that uses digital technologies to improve how companies design, engineer and manufacture products and services.

The acquiring company said: “As such, ESR Labs will join forces with the two other German acquisitions for Industry X.O, strategic design consultancy Designaffairs and technology consultancy Zielpuls. Together they will develop mobility services for carmakers as well as smart connected solutions for medical technology, industrial equipment and high-tech companies.”

The start-up’s future with Accenture

Andrew Smith, managing director for Accenture Industry X.O in Germany said: “Manufacturing companies need to put software at the core of their business. They also need to adopt and nurture a technology company-like ‘pure developer culture’. ESR Labs will put us in a great position to help our clients accelerate their plans to do just this.”

Accenture global automotive lead and senior managing director Axel Schmidt, said: “The automotive industry is at a tipping point. Globally, car sales are declining. Customers are demanding more convenient and customised mobility services.

“Whoever meets these demands best, will win mobility in the future. With ESR Labs, we can help our clients in the automotive sector embrace and implement new technologies much faster.”

Wolfgang Köcher, CEO of ESR Labs, said: “We’re excited to become a part of Accenture Industry X.O, which will allow us to create ground-breaking technology solutions for clients faster than ever. Accenture’s truly global organisation will also offer new opportunities to our people.”

The news comes after Accenture acquired Dutch product design agency VanBerlo in February, another purchase made to strengthen Industry X.O.