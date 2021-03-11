Accenture’s acquisition spree continues with Fable+ and Imaginea

The global consulting firm’s latest acquisitions, Germany’s Fable+ and California’s Imaginea, will boost its current cloud offerings.

Accenture has acquired Fable+, a Mannheim-based consulting company focused on business agility and analytics, and Imaginea, a cloud-native product and platform engineering company in California. Financial details of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

These are the two latest deals in Accenture’s acquisition spree. The company already announced four deals earlier this month, snapping up Cirrus, Pollux, REPL Group and GRA.

Focusing on work culture with Fable+

Fable+ has a team of 50 people across its bases in Mannheim and Berlin. These staff will join Accenture’s talent and organisation and human potential team, which Accenture said will add “highly specialised expertise focused on organisational transformation”.

The German company’s cloud-based app measures team performance and engagement to help boost organisational culture. Similar to some of Accenture’s recent acquisitions – Cirrus, Future State and Kates Kesler – Fable+’s tech will add to the consultancy’s existing C-suite offerings.

“Digital transformation requires change, not only on hardware but also in mindsets,” said Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia.

“Consequently, we see an increasing demand for agile transformation and training centred on human interaction. Using AI and cloud technology, Fable+ pioneered an analytics-driven approach to better understand workplace culture and team performance. This acquisition enables us to scale and grow innovative services that help clients create effective working environments to address their individual challenges.”

Ilhan Scheer, founder and CEO of Fable+, added that joining Accenture will help the company “scale our unique, proven approach to agile transformation, rooted in psychology, culture analytics and gamification, to a global client base”.

Continuing into the cloud with Imaginea

The acquisition of Imaginea, which helps companies digitally transform using disruptive tech, will add to Accenture’s Cloud First services. Accenture launched this division in September 2020 and said it would invest $3bn over the next three years to help clients move to the cloud and accelerate digital transformation.

“Digital transformation requires cloud at scale, and post-Covid leadership requires that every business become a cloud-first business,” Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said last year.

Imaginea has offices in California, London and India, where its teams advise more than 200 global clients.

The deal will bring 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, including a highly skilled, cloud-native, full-stack engineering team with expertise in AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.