Adobe Experience Manager launches as a CXM cloud service

Adobe Experience Manager is now available as a cloud service, offering a new option to brands and marketers.

After its most successful year yet, Californian software company Adobe appears to be gearing up for another big year in terms of its cloud offerings. This week, the company added Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service to its Experience Cloud suite.

Aimed at marketers and developers, Adobe Experience Manager provides a content management solution for building websites, mobile apps and forms. Now that it’s available as a cloud service, customers can onboard and access the application within minutes.

Adobe said that the platform enables brands to “go live with dynamic and personalised content and experiences in just a few weeks, not months, as is industry standard today”.

Aimed at mid-size companies

The customer experience management (CXM) tool provides both B2B and B2C customers with solutions for data and insights, content and personalisation, customer journey management, and commerce and advertising.

Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe, said: “Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service supercharges organisations’ abilities to create, manage and deliver more campaigns, digital assets and experiences faster than ever before.

“It creates a compelling offer for mid-size companies and enterprises that are increasingly transforming to adopt advanced digital tools but need more simplicity and flexibility to support their changing business models.”

Another great fireside chat with Ben Snyder @UnderArmour on their use of #AEM as a Cloud Service for their intelligent content engine which fuels the brand storytelling and shopping experience #NRF2020 pic.twitter.com/ojZaVh0g54 — Loni Stark (@lonistark) January 14, 2020

Early adopters

Sharing testimony of his experience trialling Adobe’s CXM cloud platform, Under Armour IT product owner Ben Snyder said he was drawn to the scalability of the service.

“Integration has been seamless,” Snyder said. “Already our digital asset manager is running on cloud service and the time to upload our new season assets has been massively reduced.”

Steve Schultz, head of marketing technology at Esri, was also an early adopter of the cloud technology. Schultz said: “Instead of dealing with large-scale deployments of software updates to our site, Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service is constantly updating.

“We think this process of continuous integration offers huge benefits as the risk of errors occurring during deployment is far reduced.”

From the trials held before the public launch, Adobe said that large enterprises using the cloud application showed a 50pc faster ingestion time, a 40pc increase in administrative efficiency, zero downtime resulting from regularly scheduled updates, and a 20pc surge in author productivity.