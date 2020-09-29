Adrienne Gormley appointed chief operating officer at N26

Irishwoman Adrienne Gormley, previously a VP at Dropbox in Dublin, will assume her new role at the fintech start-up’s HQ in Berlin.

Having worked at Dropbox for more than six years, Adrienne Gormley is now joining challenger bank N26 as the company’s chief operating officer.

In her new role, she will oversee N26’s customer service, business operations, service experience and workplace divisions. She will also work to scale and elevate internal capabilities and build a customer-focused culture in the organisation.

Gormley, who spoke at Inspirefest in 2017 when she was global head of customer experience at Dropbox in Dublin, said she’s “thrilled” to join N26 at a time of opportunity.

“With more people turning to digital banking than ever before, I believe that we can be the first to pioneer a truly world-class, fully digital service experience in banking that can set the standard for the future of this industry.”

Gormley’s role will be based at the company’s headquarters in Berlin. N26 announced her appointment along with its new chief people officer, Diana Styles, who is the former senior vice-president of human resources at Adidas. Both roles will report directly to N26 co-founder and chief financial officer, Maximilian Tayenthal.

Tayenthal said both Gormley and Styles are “accomplished leaders with proven track records” in their fields.

“As we work towards our vision to serve 100m customers globally, their skills and expertise will help us lay all-important foundations for us to achieve our ambitions,” he said. “I could not be happier to have them with us as we embark on the next leg of our growth journey.”

The latest appointments follow N26’s recent announcement of Georg Hauer as the new general manager of N26’s operations in Ireland, along with Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In May 2020, the challenger bank raised $100m in a Series D extension, bringing the total raised in its latest funding round to $570m. N26 now has more than 5m customers in 25 markets, with more than 1,500 employees across five office locations in Berlin, New York, Barcelona, Vienna and São Paulo.