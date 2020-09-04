AIB scraps plan for contactless payments fee after earlier suspension

Following its decision to suspend a fee placed on contactless payments during Covid-19, AIB will now scrap the plan entirely.

AIB will no longer be looking to place a 1c fee on all contactless payments for account holders, but other previously agreed fees will still be coming in November. Speaking with the Irish Independent, the bank’s managing director of retail banking, Jim O’Keefe, said that its research showed that 77pc of customers are completing contactless payments on a weekly basis.

“Following its decision to suspend a charge placed on contactless payments during Covid-19, AIB will now scrap the plan entirely,” he said.

AIB first announced plans to introduce the contactless fee earlier this year, but performed a U-turn following the Covid-19 pandemic as more people are now encouraged to go contactless to reduce potential contact with the virus.

At the time, it said this was a temporary measure that would last the duration of the outbreak, but now this fee has been scrapped entirely. From 28 November, AIB customers with more than €2,500 in their accounts will face fees and charges that they would not have before, resulting in costs of around €72 per year.

Ulster Bank stands alone

In addition to a quarterly maintenance fee of €4.50, other charges include 20c for automated transactions and 35c for ATM withdrawals. While starting in November, the new fees will not come into effect until the end of March 2021.

Following Bank of Ireland’s decision to scrap the contactless fee – in addition to announcing plans for a €6 monthly fee on accounts – Ulster Bank is now the only bricks and mortar bank in Ireland charging such a fee.

Commenting on the move, Bonkers.ie’s head of communications, said: “While AIB’s mobile app, customer service and online services are among the best from banks here, in my opinion, its current account charging structure is increasingly out of line with its competitors.

“Depending on how your use your account, there are far cheaper options available from the likes of KBC, Permanent TSB, and Revolut.”