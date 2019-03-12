AIB and Banking Institute prepare bankers for the digital revolution

Digital transformation begins with the customers and staff.

AIB has revealed that 1.4m of its customers are digitally active and has devised a new education programme for staff with the Institute of Banking.

The course – entitled Digital Banking Revolution – has been developed to educate people who work in financial services on the changing digital landscape within the banking industry.

Consisting of six 30-minute online modules, participants who take the course will consider the impact digital has on areas such as customer expectations and experience, conduct of business obligations in digital financial services, security and trust, the digital financial services ecosystem, and looking to the future of the industry.

Swimming the channels

“Technology is now part and parcel of our business, work, personal and social lives, and the way customers engage with and experience banking services is changing rapidly,” said Kevin Gallen, deputy CEO of the Institute of Banking.

“The programme was therefore developed around customers, their expectations and needs. We wanted to hear their voices, and the programme includes video clip interviews with personal and business customers from around Ireland.”

The programme was developed in collaboration between AIB’s subject-matter experts and the Institute of Banking’s education and instructional design team.

AIB staff have been partaking in or have completed the programme over recent months, and it is now being made available by the Institute of Banking to all other members in the banking and financial services market across Ireland.

The course is available to all members of the Institute of Banking for €95. One continuing professional development (CPD) hour will be awarded to holders of the QFA, professional banker and chartered banker professional designations on completion of the full programme.

“AIB is Ireland’s leading digital bank and our customers are increasingly using our digital channels to conduct their everyday banking needs, with 1.4m of them digitally active, up 10pc year on year,” said Robert Mulhall, managing director of consumer banking at AIB.

“With more customers using our digital channels, we want to ensure our people at AIB fully understand the digital transformation and the positive role that digital plays in enhancing our engagements with our customers. This is why we are launching the Digital Banking Revolution course, which we have developed in partnership with the Institute of Banking.

“Within AIB, the Digital Banking Revolution course forms part of our Digital Excellence Programme. This bespoke programme is designed to educate our staff and ensure they have the knowledge and confidence to empower our customers to get the most from AIB’s digital banking channels.”