Sale of IBD drug stands in the way of $63bn AbbVie takeover of Allergan

One of the world’s largest mergers of recent years will be approved by the EU, once it finds a new home for an IBD drug.

Two of the world’s largest pharma companies look set to become one after receiving approval from the European Commission (EC) for a merger between the US-headquartered AbbVie and Irish-headquartered Allergan.

The deal, valued to be approximately $63bn, with both companies employing almost 3,000 people in Ireland. However, the EC has said approval is based on the condition that a product under development by Allergan for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) is kept alive.

“IBDs are lifelong conditions with devastating effects on the life of millions of people,” said the commission’s executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager.

“Our decision makes sure that the merger between AbbVie and Allergan will not disrupt the development of a promising innovative treatment for these diseases. This will increase the choice of treatments and offer better prices for patients.”

An investigation by the EC focused on an area where both companies overlapped, that being, the production of drugs for IBDs such as ulcerative colitis and Chron’s disease. AbbVie produces an IBD drug called risankizumab, while Allergan produces a drug called brazikumab. Both belong to a class of drugs called IL-23 inhibitors.

In its judgement, the commission noted that both would be competitor products, with Allergan’s brazikumab drug likely to be shelved followed the AbbVie takeover.

For the merger to proceed, AbbVie must allow for the manufacturing and marketing rights of brazikumab to be sold to another pharma company. Once the drug has been sold, the takeover and merger can be completed.

The deal was first announced in June of last year with expectations that the companies combined would have sales of more than $48bn annually.

Allergan’s largest site globally is based in Westport, with three additional sites in the country where much of the world’s Botox is produced. Abbvie has three manufacturing sites in Ireland – in Sligo and Cork – in addition to two offices in Dublin.