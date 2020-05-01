Amazon could wipe out Q2 profit with $4bn Covid-19 response

While Amazon saw significant growth in Q1 of 2020, the company has also faced increased costs. In Q2, the company plans to spend $4bn on expenses related to Covid-19.

On Thursday (30 April), Amazon released its earnings figures for the first fiscal quarter of 2020. The company’s latest earnings report details significant growth as people turn to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, though with this, comes increased costs for the business.

Some of the factors costing Amazon money right now include the slowing and halting of some supply chains and the cost of upgrades to its warehouses to make them safe for workers to remain physically distant.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said that the company expects to spend almost all of the $4bn the firm is projected to make in Q2 profits on expenses related to Covid-19. In a statement, Bezos said: “If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small.”

Bezos said that under normal circumstances, the company would expect to make $4bn or more in operating profit for Q2, but “these aren’t normal circumstances.” The Amazon CEO said that the company will be investing in PPE, enhanced cleaning of Amazon facilities and “less efficient process paths” that allow for better physical distancing.

“I’m confident that our long-term oriented shareowners will understand and embrace our approach, and that in fact they would expect no less,” Bezos said.

The figures

In Q1 of 2020, Amazon topped $75bn in sales, which is above the Bloomberg’s forecast of $73.7bn and is a 26pc increase on last year’s figures. Earnings per share are $5.01, compared to the forecasted figure of $6.27.

The company said that its operating cash flow has increased by 16pc to $39.7bn for the trailing 12 months, an increase on last year’s figure of $34.4bn for the trailing 12 months ended 31 March 2019. Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months this year is $24.3bn, which is an increase from last year’s figure of $23bn.

The company said that it could deliver operating income of as much as $1.5bn in Q2, which is just under half of the $3.1bn that Amazon delivered in Q2 of 2019. The firm expects net sales to be between $75bn and $81bn in Q2, which is a projected growth of 28pc over last year’s figures.

In March and April of 2020, the company also created 175,000 new jobs in its fulfilment and delivery network to meet increased customer demand.

For the first time ever, Amazon Web Services (AWS) topped $10bn in quarterly revenue in this earnings report, a growth of 33pc on last year’s figures. Following this news, Alibaba, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle continue to trail behind AWS. In the latest quarter, AWS accounted for 13.5pc of Amazon’s total revenue.

Bezos said: “From online shopping to AWS to Prime Video and Fire TV, the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon’s business as never before, but it’s also the hardest time we’ve ever faced.”

Focusing on customers

In a letter to shareholders, Bezos detailed how the company will be looking after customers for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis. Amazon plans to prioritise the stocking and delivery of essential items to ensure that household staples are delivered the fastest.

“We’re acting aggressively to protect customers from bad actors and have removed over one million offers from our stores due to Covid-based price gouging,” Bezos said. “We’ve suspended more than 10,000 selling accounts globally for violating our fair-pricing policies.”

The company said that it is also offering information through Alexa to keep users updated on the latest guidance and advice. In some regions, Alexa can assist users who are worried that they may have contracted the coronavirus, by providing questions about the person’s symptoms and possible exposure.

Bezos also highlighted the fact that AWS is supporting the White House’s Covid-19 high performance computing consortium to provide computing resources to advance research on diagnosis, treatment and potential vaccines.

The firm is also working with edtech and education services company Blackboard to help the business scale its solution to 50 times its usual capacity to meet the global surge in demand for daily users.