AMCS snaps up Dublin’s Dataset Solutions in latest acquisition

The Limerick waste and recycling software company said the deal will push its reach into a total of 22 countries globally.

AMCS, the Limerick waste recycling software firm, has acquired Dataset Solutions, another player in the recycling and waste management software sector.

Limerick’s AMCS develops enterprise software for the waste, recycling and resources industries.

Dublin’s Dataset Solutions was founded in 1986 as a waste management and skip hire service before diversifying into waste management software. It also has an office in Wrexham in the UK. No financial terms for the acquisition have been disclosed.

Jimmy Martin, chief executive of AMCS, said the acquisition will merge the customer bases of the two companies and expand the Limerick company’s reach into more countries. It has 2,800 customers globally for its subscription-based software services.

“We are delighted to expand our business with the acquisition of Dataset Solutions, which enables us to further grow our Irish presence and expand our overall global business in 22 countries,” Martin said.

“We are committed to giving our customers access to the most innovative technology in the industry, and will seamlessly integrate our new customers.”

AMCS employs 600 people in 11 countries. It is headquartered in Limerick with offices in Europe, North America and Australia.

It has carried out several acquisitions over the last number of years, scooping up companies around Europe, the US and Australia, from software developers to machinery makers. This included the purchase of Dublin software firm Sendrr in 2017.

Earlier this year, AMCS became the first company in the waste and recycling industry to receive a SOC I Type II accreditation, an internationally recognised certificate for business controls.