Analog Devices and Tyndall sign multimillion-euro research partnership

Chip giant Analog Devices and ICT research centre Tyndall Institute will join forces to pool knowledge concerning research, intellectual property development and talent acquisition.

Global semiconductor company Analog Devices and The Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork and have entered into a multi-year, multimillion-euro research partnership, further strengthening the relationship between the two organisations.

While the partners have yet to disclose specific research themes, the two firms will pool their knowledge on both academia and industry and join forces in areas such as research, intellectual property and talent acquisition. Denis Doyle, vice-president and general manager at Analog Devices, also confirmed that the joint agreement will allow the two firms to collaborate on technologies of “mutual interest” in realms such as “communications, energy, agri-tech and advanced manufacturing”.

“We are delighted to be working with this global leader on industry-focused research which will have real impact for Analog,” said William Scanlon, CEO, Tyndall. “The agreement enables Analog to tap into Tyndall’s multiple research centres under one roof covering materials, processes, circuits, advanced manufacturing and application engineering to meet Analog’s requirements for the future.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, also celebrated the news, and said: “We have long recognised the essential role that Tyndall plays in world-leading research and innovation and we welcome its continued growth as a leading global research centre for ICT. The recent commitment of an additional funding through Budget 2018 demonstrates the Government’s support. This latest announcement from Analog Devices further exemplifies the value of Tyndall’s research and its positioning internationally.”

The Tyndall Institute at University College Cork is an ICT research centre with approximately 450 staff, students and visiting researchers from both academic and industrial backgrounds. It undertakes research into ICT hardware for applications in the digital economy, healthcare, energy and other sectors. It has more than 200 industry partnerships and customers worldwide.

Analog Devices is a multinational semiconductor company specialising in data conversion and signal processing technology. It is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts but has had a presence in Co Limerick for more than 40 years.