Animal Crossing helps Nintendo’s profits surge in latest quarter

Nintendo’s latest earnings report highlights a 428pc surge in profits as people turned to gaming for entertainment and distraction during Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Back in March, when it became clear that the only way to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 was to remain at home and limit close contacts, many people turned to video games to entertain themselves in their downtime.

Video games represented a positive distraction for some, while for others, the opportunity to play games online with friends was a good way to keep up a social life from the confines of their homes. Now, as countries begin to ease restrictions, we are beginning to get an idea of the sheer size of the gaming boom caused by the pandemic.

On Thursday (6 August), Nintendo shared its latest earnings report and while many expected increased sales of its latest console, the Nintendo Switch, few could have anticipated the company’s 428pc surge in profits.

The Japanese company reported an operating profit of 144.7bn yen ($1.4bn) in the quarter from April to June, far exceeding analyst expectations and representing a sharp increase from the 27.4bn yen the company reported the same time last year.

The impact of Animal Crossing

In March 2020, after several delays, Nintendo published Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was the latest game in a series that dates back to the company’s Nintendo 64 console.

The latest Animal Crossing title became the distraction of choice for many people in the early days of Covid-19 restrictions, due to the game’s charm and laidback, escapist theme – which was in stark contrast to the world around it at the time of its release.

After a number of delays to the original planned release of Animal Crossing in 2019, it is likely that eventual timing, which occurred by pure chance, facilitated the game’s success.

In its earnings report, Nintendo said that of all the new Switch consoles that were played for the first time in this quarter, more than half played Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the first day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 22m copies (so far), marking a significant jump from the sales of the last Animal Crossing title which sold 12.45m copies after its release in 2012, which makes it the most popular game in the series to date.

The game is now the second best-selling Switch game of all time, behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

With the huge sales of Animal Crossing come huge sales of Nintendo Switch consoles, of which the company sold 5.68m units in the latest quarter. Sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite grew 167pc in the quarter.

Digital sales on Switch software climbed 230pc for the company in the quarter and accounted for more than half (56pc) of Nintendo’s software sales.