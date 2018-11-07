Tipperary native Dr Anne Jones named Genomics Medicine Ireland CEO

Genomics Medicine Ireland has announced the appointment of Dr Anne Jones, who has extensive experience in the life sciences sector, as its new CEO.

With its headquarters in Dublin, Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI) has popped up in the news a few times this year. It launched a few international research collaborations to build genetic databases on populations to better understand conditions such as multiple sclerosis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

At a corporate level, the company has now announced the appointment of Tipperary native Dr Anne Jones as its new CEO. With 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, she joins GMI from US-based firm Danaher, where she was vice-president and general manager for a number of its Pall businesses.

Prior to this, she was vice-president for strategy and business development at Agilent Technologies. There, she led the strategy development and strategic planning process for the majority of Agilent’s $4bn revenues; led business development and M&A activities for Agilent’s $2.3bn life sciences and applied markets division; and developed the strategy for Agilent’s entry into cell analysis.

Research background

Jones is a graduate of NUI Galway in the fields of microbiology and molecular biology, and completed her PhD at Cancer Research UK where she studied protein biochemistry and molecular biology with a focus on human DNA repair.

During her work there, she isolated a critical protein and elucidated its function in DNA repair, publishing this work in Nature and The Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Speaking of her new role, Jones said: “I am excited to be joining the company as it continues to expand into new research areas.

“The promise of genomic research is recognised globally, and GMI and Ireland have a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of genomics and precision medicine in a very direct and unique way.”

She continued: “I consider being a part of this journey to advance drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and potentially wellness in my home country of Ireland a privilege.”