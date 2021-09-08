What to expect from iPhone 13 and Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event

Alongside an updated iPhone, the company is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple is holding its headline event of 2021, ‘California Streaming’, next Tuesday (14 September).

The company is expected to announce the iPhone 13 and possibly the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event, which will take place at 6pm Irish time, entirely online. Invitations were sent out yesterday (September 7).

There has been significant speculation about what features the upcoming iPhone 13 will have. Apple is reported to be working on emergency satellite communications features, but these are not expected to be available at launch.

MacRumors reports that the design of the smartphone is expected to be largely similar to the iPhone 12, with four models in the range and an A15 chip. The camera and 5G capabilities will be generally improved, and the phone may feature an always-on display or in-screen fingerprint scanning, both currently available on some Android phones.

The notch at the top of the screen, which houses the front-facing camera, is expected to be smaller too.

Last year, the launch of the iPhone 12 was delayed from Apple’s typical September date until October due to production issues.

In August, the date of next week’s launch event leaked, alongside reports that the iPhone 13 will go on sale globally on September 24. All models of the phone are expected to go on sale at the same time, as opposed to some being delayed by a month as was the case with the iPhone 12.

MacRumors also reports that the Apple Watch will get “the first significant redesign” in years, potentially including a new physical shape closer to the flat sides of the iPhone, a thinner profile and a proportionately larger screen.

The report also says that Apple’s manufacturing partners have been struggling with production of the watch, meaning it could potentially be plagued with shipping delays.

Alongside the flagship products, Apple could make a number of other announcements. There has been speculation about a new line of AirPods and the company may also launch some miscellaneous products and services as it did last September.

New MacBook Pros and new iPads are expected to be launched this year but may not feature next week. At its spring event earlier in the year, Apple unveiled the redesigned iMac and the latest iPad Pro tablets.

Last week, Apple also announced it was postponing the roll-out of controversial features for the detection of child sexual abuse material.