Apple bans all vaping apps from App Store amid health concerns

Apple is banning apps related to vaping from its App Store following a report from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) detailing the health risks associated with e-cigarettes.

The CDC’s findings concluded that 42 people in the US had died from lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use, with ages of the deceased patients ranging from 17 to 75.

Soon after the troubling release, Apple removed 181 vaping apps from its store globally. However, it has said that already downloaded apps will continue to work and will be transferable to new device purchases.

Fresh fears recently came to light in the UK after a 19-year-old almost died from a “catastrophic” respiratory failure for which doctors said vaping was to blame.

While evidence continues to be published on risks associated with vaping, the scientific community remains divided. Public Health England (PHE) has, even amid increasing scepticism, stood by its claim that vaping is 95pc less harmful than smoking, and therefore a viable alternative for anyone looking to kick a tobacco habit.

‘We take great care to curate the App Store’

Apple had already been, according to Axios, heading in this direction even prior to the CDC release. Back in June, the App Store stopped accepting new apps that promote vaping.

“We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and wellbeing,” a spokesperson said.

“Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.

“We agree and we’ve updated our App Store review guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted. As of today, these apps are no longer available to download.”

– PA Media