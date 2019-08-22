Titanium Apple Card isn’t compatible with denim or leather wallets

Apple has warned that its new Apple Card can become discoloured if stored against leather or denim.

Increasing numbers of challenger banks and new entrants into the financial space are releasing premium metal cards, often complete with extra perks and benefits, to attract customers.

Revolut and N26 have both released these types of payment card, while Monzo is gearing up to do the same.

Now Apple has released the Apple Card, a titanium card that purports to be “the first card that actually encourages you to pay less interest”. Much of Apple Card’s functionality is connected to its Apple Pay system, which has increasingly become a relevant driver of revenue for the tech giant. As of 20 August, all US Apple users can apply for a card through the Wallet app.

Prospective customers can also get a tangible titanium card, which can be carted around in the back pocket of your jeans or slipped into a dark-stained leather wallet. However, doing that could lead to “permanent discolouration that will not wash off”, Apple has warned.

The company said in a support document that some fabrics can stain the card and get rid of the coveted shine that is likely a draw for many users.

The titanium Apple Card, the company explains, is “laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo.” The white finish is achieved through what it explains is a “multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material”, and hard surfaces and materials can damage this coating.

The company has also advised that the card should not touch other credit cards due to the risk of scratching and that should not be put in a pocket or bag that contains loose change or potentially abrasive objects.

These conditions have raised eyebrows and some commentators have opined that Apple may soon release an accompanying Apple Card case, complete with the kind of price tags consumers have come to expect from Apple products.

Close up of hands using metallic payments card and holding white smartphone. Image: avemario/Depositphotos.