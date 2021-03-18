Apple invested in 17 renewable energy projects in 2020

The tech company’s latest renewable energy investments include solar projects in the US and the world’s largest onshore wind turbines in Denmark.

Apple funded 17 projects as part of its Green Bond spend in 2020, generating a combined total of 1.2GW of renewable energy globally.

The projects are part of the company’s planned $4.7bn investment in clean energy, which aims to bring clean energy to local communities while reducing carbon emissions.

Lisa Jackson, vice-president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple, said the company is “dedicated to protecting the planet” with solutions that are also supporting communities. The company has invested a total of $2.8bn in projects so far.

“We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to fight against the impacts of climate change, and our $4.7bn investment of the proceeds from our Green Bond sales is an important driver in our efforts. Ultimately, clean power is good business.”

Some of the Apple’s latest investments in renewable energy include a solar project in Nevada, which is providing power to the company’s data centre, a 112-MW wind farm in Chicago to offset the company’s electricity use in the region and a solar photovoltaic project in Virginia which is now delivering energy to the broader electric grid in the region.

Apple also completed a construction of two of the world’s largest onshore wind turbines in Denmark, which is expected to produce 62GW hours each year. This project will act as a test site for powerful offshore wind turbines and the power produced from it will support Apple’s data centre in Viborg, with all surplus energy going into the Danish grid.

Last July, the Apple unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030 by funding renewable energy projects and recycling robots.

Speaking at the time, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said: “The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet – they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world.”