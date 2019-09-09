Apple investigated the percentage of temporary workers assembling the iPhone 11 and said that it exceeded the company’s standards.

Tomorrow (11 September), Apple is due to debut at least three new iPhone models, including the iPhone 11.

Ahead of the annual event, New York-based China Labor Watch (CLW) released a lengthy report accusing Apple and its partner Foxconn of breaking Chinese labour laws to build the phones that are set to be announced.

The non-profit advocacy group, which has been monitoring working conditions at several Foxconn facilities over the years, said that Foxconn had broken labour laws at its Zhengzhou factory, which is the largest iPhone factory in the world.

Dispatch workers

One of these laws, as also reported by Bloomberg, related to temporary staff, known as dispatch workers.

Dispatch workers do not receive benefits like paid sick leave, paid holidays and social insurance for medical, unemployment and pension coverage, while full time employees do.

Although Chinese labour laws stipulate that only 10pc of the workforce can be temporary staff, these dispatch workers made up around 50pc of the workforce at the Zhengzhou Apple plant in August 2019.

CLW pointed to how Apple abided by Chinese law and internet regulations when it came to moving Chinese iCloud accounts to a local server, under the pressure of the Chinese government, but how the company does not abide by Chinese laws relating to workers that are not as heavily enforced.

CLW said: “Although Apple and its supplier Foxconn are aware of these restrictions on dispatch workers and overtime work hours, they do not implement these regulations.

“The Chinese government does not properly enforce laws, especially laws regarding labour rights. Multinational corporations helped drive economic development in China but they have also exploited loopholes in Chinese labour laws.”

CLW reported that Apple and Foxconn aim to build 12,000 iPhones per shift at the Zhengzhou factory currently facing criticism.

The advocacy group’s report also found that during peak production periods, resignations are not approved. Some workers exceed 100 hours in overtime each month, when Chinese law limits monthly overtime to 36 hours. Workers also need to seek approval to not do overtime.

Apple’s response

Apple did not agree that all of these claims were true. The company said: “We looked into the claims by China Labor Watch and most of the allegations are false. We have confirmed all workers are being compensated appropriately, including any overtime wages and bonuses, all overtime work was voluntary and there was no evidence of forced labour.”

However, Apple said that it had investigated the percentage of temporary workers among the overall workforce and concluded that the figure exceeded the company’s standards.

Apple said that it would work with Foxconn to “immediately resolve this issue.”

The Californian tech company said that when it finds issues such as these, it works with suppliers to “take immediate corrective action.”

Apple said: “We believe everyone in our supply chain should be treated with dignity and respect. To make sure our high standards are being adhered to, we have robust management systems in place beginning with training on workplace rights, on-site worker interviews, anonymous grievance channels and ongoing audits.”

Foxconn said it found evidence that “the use of dispatch workers and the number of hours of overtime carried out by employees, which we have confirmed was always voluntary, was not consistent with company guidelines.”

According to CLW, which was founded in 2000 and has a hotline for factory workers in China, many of the dispatch workers in the Foxconn factory were students, who returned to school at the end of August.

Even with the students out of the factory, the number of temporary workers still remains at 30pc, which is still a violation of labour laws.

Foxconn said: “We will not hesitate to take any additional steps that might be required to meet the high standards we set for our operations.”

Just last month, Foxconn was involved in a separate scandal when allegations that it had facilitated illegal child labour to build Amazon Kindle and Echo devices emerged.

In 2017, Apple also discovered that Foxconn had employed high school students to build the iPhone X while working illegal overtime.

An Apple store. Image: Vividrange/Depositphotos