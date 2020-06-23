The Apple Watch, iPad and Mac highlights from WWDC 2020

At this year’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, the company unveiled lots of new features for the Apple Watch, as well as new privacy features for MacOS and the iPad.

On Monday (22 June), Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2020 kicked off, with a keynote from Tim Cook and a walkthrough of all of the new features we can expect to see in iOS 14 later this year.

We looked at some of the highlights from the iOS 14 announcement here, which include a digital car key powered by near-field communication (NFC) technology, an upgraded Apple Maps that focuses on electric vehicles (EVs) and cyclists, and Apple’s handy new App Clips feature.

While the iPhone’s software is certainly one of the main attractions at WWDC each year, there were plenty of software announcements relating to Apple’s other products, including the Apple Watch, the iPad and of course, Mac OS.

WatchOS 7

On the first day of the conference, the Californian tech company previewed the latest iteration of the Apple Watch’s operating system, WatchOS 7. The latest operating system has new, enhanced customisation tools and new health and fitness features.

The company said that personalisation will be taken to “an entirely new level” with shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, which will suit “any activity or lifestyle.” Watch faces will now be shareable through Messages or Mail and can be discovered through the App Store or from links through websites and social media channels.

Additionally, the watch will enable users to log new and different types of workouts including core training, dance, functional strength training and cool down.

WatchOS 7 will also allow cyclists to see cycling directions right from their wrist, with Maps advising users when to dismount and walk the bike or take the stairs to save time. The wearer can choose a route that avoids steep hills or take the most direct path.

Following the introduction of the Noise app in WatchOS 6, which is used to measure ambient sound levels and duration of exposure, WatchOS 7 will add further support for hearing health with headphone audio notifications.

Wearers can use this feature to understand how loudly they are listening to media through headphones using their iPhone, iPod or Apple Watch and when these levels may impact hearing over time.

Sleep hygiene… and regular hygiene

For the first time, WatchOS is introducing sleep tracking features to take “a holistic approach” to sleep by providing new tools to help users get the desired amount of sleep, get to bed on time and create a pre-bedtime routine to meet their sleep goals.

The Apple Watch will track sleep through the detection of micro-movements from the watch’s accelerometer, which signals respiration during sleep. The watch will use all of this information to capture when the wearer is sleeping and how much sleep they get each night. In the morning the user will see a visualisation of the previous night’s sleep, including periods of wake and sleep.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Apple Watch will introduce automatic handwashing detection technology, which will ensure that wearers wash their hands for at least 20 seconds to prevent the spread of illness. The watch will use its motion sensors, microphone and on-device machine learning, along with a 20-second countdown timer to ensure that users wash their hands thoroughly.

Changes to MacOS

At the event, Apple previewed the latest version of Mac’s operating system, Big Sur. The OS introduces a redesign and new features in Safari, such as quick and easy translation, as well as a new Privacy Report. Mac’s updated Messages app also lets users send and receive more expressive messages and keep track of group messages.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice-president of software engineering, said: “MacOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade.”

MacOS has a new Control Center that delivers quick access to controls from the desktop and an updated Notification Center that includes more interactive motifications and redesigned widgets that come in different sizes.

The company has focused on creating a “privacy-first” Safari experience in the biggest update to the browser since it was launched in 2003. Safari now aims to load frequently visited sites an average of 50pc faster than Chrome, according to Apple.

The browser has new features for greater personalisation, and provides a new Privacy Report which gives users added visibility into how Safari protects browsing activity across the web. Users can choose when and which websites a Safari extension can work with, while tools like data breach password monitoring will keep you password secure, even from Apple.

Big Sur will offer users more control of their data, according to the Californian business. It said that, inspired by the convenience and readability of food nutrition labels, the company has created new privacy information details in the App Store to help users understand the privacy practices of apps before they download them.

New Apple Maps features will also be available to Mac users, including Apple’s new Guides feature which lets users find things to do and custom guides of restaurants, parks and vacation spots.

iPadOS 14

The company also previewed iPadOS 14, which has new features and designs for FaceTime calls, Siri Interactions and its Search functionality. Apps on the iPad will have new sidebars and toolbars, consolidating controls in one place. There are also new features for the Apple Pencil, including Scribble for iPad, which allows users to input handwritten notes into any text field, such as search bars, etc.

FaceTime and phone calls on the iPad now appear as a lightweight banner so they don’t take up the entire screen, allowing users to take a call while continuing to work or play on their device. Siri will also now appear at the bottom of the screen when activated, and can quickly get out of the way when users need to control music or launch other apps.

The company has also launched redesigned widgets, including the Smart Stack, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on factors such as time, location and activity. The iPad will also be able to avail of the new Apple Maps features outlined in the iOS 14 update.

The iPadOS 14 update also includes new accessibility features such as Headphone Accommodations, which amplifies soft sounds and tunes audio to help music, movies, phone calls and podcasts sound crisper and clearer. Sign language detection in group FaceTime calls will also make the person signing more prominent in a video call.

Screen reader VoiceOver will also automatically recognise what is displayed visually on-screen so that more apps and web experiences are more accessible to more people.