Apple goes Pro with all-new iPhones, reveals TV and gaming platforms

Apple has revealed details of its latest iPhone 11 range, along with its Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade.

At a live event at its headquarters in California, Apple unveiled an expected three new iPhone handsets.

Despite a slowdown in iPhone sales amid a rise in revenue in other parts of its business, industry experts have said that Apple must continue to push its phone if it wants to remain successful. Ahead of the event, Peter Jarich, head of analyst firm GSMA Intelligence, said: “The iPhone still represents Apple’s biggest revenue generator. But it’s now less than half of the company’s business, down from 56pc in 2014.”

In recent times, the company’s services businesses such as Apple Music have become increasingly lucrative. And, sure enough, its latest live event also revealed more details on its soon-to-launch TV streaming and gaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Apple’s Netflix-rivalling TV streaming service will launch on 1 November, the technology giant has confirmed.

Apple TV+ will cost €4.99 a month and will be available in more than 100 countries.

First announced earlier this year, the platform includes programmes featuring and made by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg.

Mark your calendar for November 1—you’ve got new shows to watch on Apple TV+.

Available on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/gJciFMEShI — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 10, 2019

Apple Arcade

Apple also confirmed its new subscription-based gaming service, Apple Arcade, will launch on 19 September.

Apple Arcade will also cost €4.99 a month for a subscription that can be shared with up to five family members. The platform will include more than 100 exclusive games at launch, Apple said.

The tech giant’s chief executive Tim Cook said it was “a gaming service unlike any other out there”.

All-new iPhones coming 20 September

Apple also announced its latest line-up of flagship iPhone handsets: the iPhone 11 and two versions of the iPhone 11 Pro.

All the new phones have redesigned rear camera systems and Apple’s next-generation processor, the A13 Bionic.

The iPhone 11 comes with wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses, while the larger Pro versions come with an additional telephoto lens to create its new triple rear camera system.

The Pro comes with either a 5.8in or 6.5in screen, with the larger one to be known as the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cook called the new devices the “most powerful and most advanced” the company has made. Apple executive Phil Schiller added on stage that “these were the first iPhones we’ve called Pro” and there was a reason for this.

The new devices include updated camera software and hardware as well as machine-learning features to take better pictures, Apple said. The firm said it will also have longer battery life and faster charging capabilities thanks to new optimised battery software.

The Pro devices also include new, higher-quality screens known as the Super Retina XDR display, which Apple says is the best quality screen it has placed in an iPhone.

Apple confirmed the new devices will all go on sale on 20 September. The iPhone 11 will start at €829, the 11 Pro at €1,179 and the 11 Pro Max at €1,279.

New formats for Apple Watch and iPad

The new phones were joined by a new version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 5, available 20 September, will include an always-on display for the first time, which will enable users to check notifications and other information on the smartwatch’s display without having to raise their wrist to wake the screen.

The company also announced a new version of its base-level iPad, which has been given a larger 10.2in screen. The new device will be available from 30 September starting at €399 for a 32GB model and €499 for a 128GB model.

– PA Media