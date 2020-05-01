Apple reports iPhone sales slip as it enters unpredictable future

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company remains optimistic of its financial future despite the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple has reported a slight increase of 1pc on year-on-year quarterly revenue totalling $58.3bn, with revenue growth decreasing to 0.5pc from 9pc in the previous quarter. This means Apple’s total cash reserves now amount to $192.8bn, down from $207.1bn the previous quarter.

In its statement, the company said it achieved record earnings in its various services – such as iCloud, Apple Music and other subscriptions – that totalled $13.4bn. This was a 16pc increase on the same time last year.

There are now 515m subscribers to Apple’s various platforms, up 125m from a year ago, including a record-high sequential growth of more than 35m paid subscriptions. The company now expects to reach its target of 600m subscriptions by the end of 2020.

However, iPhone revenue fell by 7pc year-on-year from $31bn to $28.9bn, with wearables seeing an increase from $3.6bn to $3.9bn.

Speaking in a call with analysts, Apple CFO Luca Maestri warned: “On iPhone and wearables, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to worsen in the June quarter relative to the March quarter.

On iPad and Mac, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to improve in the June quarter.”

What the future holds

Regarding the issue of its stores – with many still closed around the world – CEO Tim Cook said that despite store traffic not being what it was, online sales have been “pretty phenomenal”.

“Retail had a quarterly record for us during the quarter, and that’s despite stores being closed for the three-week period around the world, excluding China,” he said.

“Whether that’s a permanent shift, I would hesitate to go that far as I think people like to be out and about.”

Cook also said that given the “visibility and certainty in the near term”, the company will not be issuing guidance in the coming quarter. He assured shareholders that Apple has a “high degree of confidence” the business will continue to grow.

“Our global supply chain is profoundly durable and resilient. We have shown the consistent ability to meet and manage temporary supply challenges like those caused by Covid-19,” Cook said.

“For a company whose business is innovation, there are real upsides in periodically having to figure out how to do just about everything in a brand new way.”