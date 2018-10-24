Is Apple’s new streaming service coming to a TV near you?

Apple’s new streaming service is expected to debut in the first half of 2019.

The much-anticipated streaming service from Apple is expected to launch next year as the California company works furiously to get into the battle against Amazon and Netflix.

Apple has put together a war chest of $1bn to develop its own content and it has already made a foray into the sphere with two TV shows, Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke.

In recent weeks, we reported how Apple struck a deal with Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon for the rights to a movie in the works called Wolfwalkers, which is scheduled for release in 2020.

The company is also understood to have acquired the rights to a nature documentary called The Elephant Queen, which will be narrated by Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, and is planning an adaption of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels. It has emerged that Apple has also signed up Steve Carell for his return to TV alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a new drama.

According to The Information, the new streaming service will launch in the US in the first half of 2019 but will accelerate swiftly to include more than 100 other countries.

It is understood that Apple’s original programming will be available for free to Apple device owners while subscriptions to content from other companies will be available for purchase through the TV app on iOS and tvOS.

This will operate similar to Amazon Prime’s global offering, which sells subscriptions to services such as Showtime and HBO.

Siri remote and Apple TV. Image: Ifeelstock/Depositphotos