Apple is investigated by UK competition watchdog

The UK regulator is investigating whether the iPhone maker imposes unfair or anticompetitive terms on developers using the App Store.

Last month, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager warned tech giant Apple that it must give equal treatment to all apps on its platform following a privacy update from the company.

Now, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched its own investigation into the iPhone maker following complaints that its terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anticompetitive.

In a statement, the CMA said the complaints from developers focus on the terms that mean they can only distribute their apps to iPhones and iPads via the App Store.

“These complaints also highlight that certain developers who offer ‘in-app’ features, add-ons or upgrades are required to use Apple’s payment system, rather than an alternative system,” it said. “Apple charges a commission of up to 30pc to developers on the value of these transactions or any time a consumer buys their app.”

‘Worrying trends’

The regulator’s investigation will also examine whether Apple has a monopoly in relation to the distribution of apps on Apple devices in the UK. As this is only the beginning of the authority’s investigation, no decision has been made yet on whether Apple is breaking the law.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA said complaints about Apple using tis market position to set unfair terms that restrict competition warrant “careful scrutiny”.

“Our ongoing examination into digital markets has already uncovered some worrying trends,” she said.

“We know that businesses, as well as consumers, may suffer real harm if anticompetitive practices by big tech go unchecked. That’s why we’re pressing on with setting up the new Digital Markets Unit and launching new investigations wherever we have grounds to do so.”

Apple is already facing a number of probes from the European Commission (EC). In July 2020, it launched two antitrust investigations into the tech company, looking at practices related to the App Store and Apple Pay.

Separately, after months of feuding, Fortnite maker, Epic Games, has taken its fight with Apple to Europe as well, filing its own antitrust complaint with the EC following similar actions it has taken in the US, UK and Australia.

Earlier this week, a date of 3 May 2021 was set for the Apple versus Epic Games trial. The verdict could also have a far-reaching impact on other digital storefronts, such as Xbox Live and PlayStation Store.