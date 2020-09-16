4 key highlights from Apple’s latest event

We have rounded up the key announcements from this year’s autumn Apple event, including news about the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 and the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.

September is usually the time of year when consumers and industry analysts get the first real taste of Apple’s latest offerings ahead of the holiday season.

At a regular Apple event in September, we typically get our first look at the upcoming iPhone, as well as any other products the company plans to launch before the year is out.

This year, however, Apple excluded the iPhone 12 from its September event due to delays that have arisen as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The iPhone launch event is expected to take place in October, instead.

In place of the iPhone, the Apple Watch took centre stage at this year’s September event. Besides some big announcements related to the Apple Watch, much of the event was also dedicated to the new iPad Air along with Apple’s new service bundles. If you missed the event on Wednesday, we have gathered all of the highlights below.

Apple Watch Series 6

At Apple’s event, the company introduced the Apple Watch Series 6. It is the first Apple Watch to offer blood oxygen monitoring, with the goal of offering users more insights into their overall wellness.

The blood oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red and infrared LEDs along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of an Apple watch to measure light reflected back from blood. The device uses a new custom algorithm built into the blood oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70pc and 100pc.

Besides the new blood oxygen monitoring tech planned for the device, the company also revealed the redesigned hardware for the watch, which uses a new dual-core processor based on the A13 Bionic in iPhone 11. This enables it to run 20pc faster, allows apps to launch 20pc faster and maintains the same 18-hour battery life.

The Series 6 watch also features the U1 chip and ultra wideband antennas, which will enable short-range wireless location to support digital car keys in future. According to Apple, the device will also charge faster, completing a full charge in 1.5 hours.

Apple has also confirmed that it is removing the USB power adapter from the box of its new watches in order to reduce its impact on the environment.

The device starts at €422 without cellular connectivity and €520 with it. It is expected to go on sale on Friday 18 September.

Apple Watch SE

This year Apple also announced an entry-level smart watch, entitled the Apple Watch SE. It follows the release of Apple’s budget iPhone SE model earlier this year, as the company moves to make more affordable products.

The Apple Watch SE includes all of the essential features found in other models, such as fall detection, motion sensors and a microphone, an accelerometer, gyroscope and the Series 6’s always-on altimeter.

The device runs on WatchOS 7, which allows users to take advantage of new features such as Family Setup, which enables users without iPhones to use the watch. It also includes features such as automatic handwashing detection, sleep tracking and new workouts.

With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor built into the device, the Apple Watch SE boasts speeds two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 3 – which the company previously offered customers as the more budget-friendly alternative to its Series 5.

Prices for this device start at €294 without cellular connectivity and €343 with it. This is a slight jump in price from the Series 3, which begins at €215.

Apple entered the smartwatch market in 2014, and in the years since the company has managed to beat the Swiss watch industry at its own game.

According to Apple’s filings, the firm shipped 30.7m watches in 2019, compared to the 21.1m Swiss watches shipped over the same period. The introduction of more entry-level devices could help Apple widen the gap between itself and traditional wristwatch businesses.

The new iPad Air

After the company revealed everything it had to share about its new range of watches, Apple went on to introduced the new iPad Air. The firm said that this is the most powerful iPad Air to date, running on an A14 Bionic Chip.

The device has a new, larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button and a boost in performance from its new chip. The company said that the chip will enable users to edit 4K videos and play immersive games in a more energy-efficient manner.

The iPad Air will have a 7MP front-facing camera and a 12MP rear camera for higher resolution photos and 4K video capture. The new design features stereo speakers in landscape mode and the device features a USB-C port for faster data transfer.

The company also announced that iPadOS 14 will become available today (16 September), with new note-taking capabilities and improved integrations for Apple Pencil. The device will go on sale next month, starting at €667. Wi-Fi and cellular models will start at €805, with the device available in 64GB and 256GB configurations and a range of colours.

Leaning into services

With the Apple Watch SE and the iPhone SE both announced this year, it’s clear that Apple is moving away from its old shtick of primarily offering aspirational devices at a higher price point than many of its competitors. One reason why this might be happening is because the company sees a huge opportunity in subscription services.

At the company’s latest product launch, the Californian tech business announced the launch of its new subscription plan, Apple One. The plan offers customers a single subscription to a variety of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple News+ and the newly announced Apple Fitness+.

The company is offering Apple One through three new plans. The “Individual” plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for €14.95 per month; while the “Family” plan offers all of the above with 200GB of iCloud storage for €19.95 per month. The latter can be shared among up to six family members.

Finally, Apple One launched Premier, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage that can be shared among up to six family members. In the US, this plan is available for $29.95 per month, though the services sold individually work out as $54.94 per month.