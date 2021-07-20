Limerick’s Arise Europe gets snapped up by Swiss company

Adec Innovations will expand into the Irish market after acquiring customer experience and technical support services provider Arise Europe.

Limerick-based customer and technical support services business Arise Europe has been acquired by Adec Innovations, a Swiss company with a focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) solutions.

Arise Europe’s employees will join Adec Innovation’s workforce, which numbers 4,400 staff across 16 countries around the world.

Terms of the acquisition, which was announced today (20 July), were not disclosed.

The deal is expected to help Arise Europe extend its reach and strengthen its technological services offering. This includes back-office and customer experience processes, technical support, manufacturing support and process consultancy services.

“After more than 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing and sustainable future for Arise Europe,” said Joe Cahalane, managing director of the Raheen-based company.

“In addition to augmenting our service portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important for Arise Europe to be part of a company that is compatible with our business and how we operate. Adec Innovations meets all of these criteria.”

Adec Innovations CEO and co-founder James Donovan added that the acquisition would help his company to expand its global presence into Ireland and other parts of Europe.

“By bringing Arise Europe into the group, we realise technological synergies which will allow us to deliver higher quality and better customer-focused ESG assurance services and solutions to our clients,” he said. “We also look forward to expanding our global workforce solutions into Europe and to providing further depth in our technological support services.

“We will offer current and future clients greater opportunities to reduce costs and risks, optimise resource use and drive operational efficiencies in a world where sustainability matters,” he said.

Adec Innovations develops and delivers tech and services in ESG, healthcare and knowledge management. Its ESG unit help clients to turn internal and supply chain information into practical operational insights for sustainable development.

The company’s customers include Primark, Tesco and Nike.