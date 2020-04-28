Arkphire acquires Singapore’s Generic Technologies

With the acquisition, Arkphire hopes to scale its IT services to meet the needs of more customers in Singapore and the the Asia Pacific market.

On Monday (27 April), Ireland-headquartered IT firm Arkphire announced that it has acquired Singapore-based IT solutions and services company Generic Technologies.

Arkphire said that the deal is a “landmark acquisition” for the company, supporting its expansion into the Asia Pacific market. The acquisition comes just months after Arkphire acquired Trilogy Technologies to consolidate its ICT managed services offerings.

With an annual turnover of €5.85m, Generic Technologies is a specialist Apple Authorised Reseller and an Adobe Gold partner that supports a large network of partners and customers in South East Asia.

The Singapore company was set up in 1992 to meet the growing demand from businesses requiring Apple and Adobe technology and support services. Generic Technologies now works with a number of multinational firms, and businesses in the digital and creative sector.

The acquisition

With the resources it has acquired from the Asian business, Arkphire hopes to scale its unique service delivery model to meet the needs of customers in the Singapore and Asia Pacific markets with a “stronger and more comprehensive” IT solution offering. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chris Ambler, head of Arkphire’s Asia Pacific business, said: “This latest development will allow us to better support the global requirements of our customers and will enable us to leverage Generic’s existing customer and partner relationships.”

Ambler added: “The current global pandemic has regrettably created unprecedented business disruption challenges for all of us. Arkphire is working hard to play our part in supporting our customers in this difficult time by using our expertise to provide secure and effective technology solutions and services to enable and empower their workforces to work remotely as required.”

After Arkphire acquired Trilogy Technologies in December 2019, the newly enlarged group said that it had a combined employee headcount of 220 and turned over €150m in annual revenue.