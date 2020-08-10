Arkphire secures £50m contract with The London Clinic

Over the course of seven years, Irish ICT firm Arkphire will support The London Clinic as it fulfils its digital transformation goals as part of a £50m deal between the the companies.

Irish managed services provider (MSP) Arkphire has announced a new seven-year contract with the UK’s largest independent charitable hospital, The London Clinic.

The contract, which is worth £50m, will see the Irish company acting as The London Clinic’s IT transformation partner, delivering IT outsourcing and ensuring continuous and sustainable improvements in all aspects of the organisation’s IT.

Arkphire’s services include IT procurement, cloud computing, network services, data centre and managed services. The Irish firm’s technology partners include EMC, Dell and Cisco.

In late 2019, Arkphire acquired a competitor in the Irish MSP sector, Trilogy Technologies. The acquisition grew the company’s headcount to 220 and will contribute to an estimated €150m in annual revenue.

The partnership

The London Clinic is a full-service independent private hospital operating across seven sites on and around London’s Harley Street medical district. The clinic currently employs 600 consultants.

The hospital’s goal is to be at the forefront of advancing healthcare, and some of its current innovations include offering advanced diagnostic scanning through the latest MRI technology, using adaptive radiotherapy for bladder cancer and using hydrogel spacers to minimise the side effects of prostate cancer radiation therapy.

By working with Arkphire, The London Clinic aims to innovate its technology and digital capabilities to reinforce the charity’s purpose of advancing healthcare, while ensuring the hospital remains competitive in the private healthcare marketplace.

In a statement, Arkphire said that it has built a solid relationship with The London Clinic over the last five years, with a proven track record of delivery and an ability to respond rapidly to a changing and evolving environment.

The expectation is that, through the latest deal between the two companies, the strong foundation will continue to develop, enabling both organisations to meet their critical long-term objectives.

James Maunder, CIO at The London Clinic, said: “The decision to progress with outsourcing core IT infrastructure services to Arkphire UK came down to trust. Arkphire have demonstrated real technical capability and a depth of insight about The London Clinic that gives us the belief that they’re the best people to support our ambitious digital transformation plans.”

Arkphire’s CFO, Jimmy Dalton, said that the company is “delighted” to continue its long-standing partnership with The London Clinic, delivering core services to a frontline provider of “outstanding healthcare.”