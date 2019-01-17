Autodesk marks first year in Dublin by unveiling official EMEA HQ

Software player Autodesk has officially opened its EMEA headquarters at 1 Windmill Lane.

Design software company Autodesk yesterday (16 January) celebrated its first year in Dublin, marking the occasion by opening its new EMEA headquarters at 1 Windmill Lane.

Since the firm’s arrival in the capital, 170 employees have joined the Irish Autodesk team, supporting EMEA operations including finance, localisation and sales operations. The company’s products have helped design some of Ireland’s most iconic structures, from the Samuel Beckett Bridge to the Guinness Storehouse.

CEO Andrew Anagnost was present for the opening and said: “We have built an impressive team over the last year and look forward to increasing our contributions to this vibrant community.”

A significant boost to the design community

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen, TD, also commented on the opening of the new headquarters: “As a global leader in design software, their presence here is a significant boost to the wider design community.

“This announcement reflects Ireland’s capability in the software sector, and demonstrates the skills and talent we have available to support Autodesk to grow their operations in Ireland.”

According to Martin Gurren, client services director and Dublin site leader at Autodesk, the Irish capital is a central element of the design software firm’s global strategy. He said: “To ensure that we can continue to supply our customers with the products they need to realise their design and construction ambitions, we need to attract and retain the right talent.

“That’s why Autodesk’s current priority in Dublin is culture. We want to build an inclusive, stimulating workplace that rewards design-focused people who think laterally and creatively.”

EMEA HQ choice strengthens Ireland’s reputation

Gurren added that creating a positive environment for staff is a crucial priority for Autodesk. “In a fast-moving world, where new innovations and technologies are constantly writing and rewriting the rules of business and customer engagement, it’s easy for companies to lose sight of their most important asset: people.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that Autodesk’s choice of Dublin as its EMEA HQ strengthens the country’s reputation as a location “where companies can quickly establish their operations and rapidly expand using the strong pool of tech talent”. He added that IDA Ireland would continue to collaborate closely with Autodesk as the company becomes part of Dublin’s technology ecosystem.