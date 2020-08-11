Big Tech backs lawsuit against Trump’s immigration decision

Some of the largest technology companies in the world have raised concerns about the potential implications of Trump’s temporary visa ban and how it might leave the US worse off in the long run.

Some of the largest technology firms in the US, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft are backing a challenge against restrictions on foreign workers, which was introduced by president Donald Trump during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, Trump introduced a temporary ban on H-1B work visas, which are often used by Big Tech to attract foreign talent. The ban is set to stay in place until at least then end of the year.

The president’s goal was to suspend the entry of almost all immigrants to the US, claiming that the measure would ensure that employers prioritise hiring people who are already in the US, in a bid to improve employment during the pandemic.

The measure, which was first announced in April, is estimated to impact more than half a million people, and in particular many technology workers from India.

In response to Trump’s temporary visa ban, large technology firms have backed a lawsuit filed by major US business associations, including the National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 14,000 firms. The US Chamber of Commerce, which is the largest business association in the US, also played a role in filing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), Justice Action Center and Innovation Law Lab have challenged the president’s initial proclamation which was made in April, and later followed by the suspension of more temporary visas including L-1, H-2B and J-1 until at least 31 December, 2020. The first hearing on the motions for a preliminary injunction will be held on 27 August, 2020.

The plaintiffs involved in the case against Trump’s decision are arguing that the visa restrictions are going to damage business in the US and were made on the “false assumption” that the move would protect jobs in the US.

As a result of the decision, some companies have been opting to employ people in other countries, according to the companies lobbying against the decision. The plaintiffs are calling for a preliminary injunction to reverse the Trump administration’s proclamations.

According to Forbes, concerns have been raised about the potential for the ban to continue for another four years if Trump is re-elected in November.

If that were to happen, virtually no employment-based or family immigrants (except for the spouses and children of US citizens), or diversity visa immigrants could be allowed to enter the US for an extended period.

The Trump administration did not provide any economic arguments or data to support the claim that allowing fewer immigrants into the US would lower the unemployment rate.

Opposition to the decision

The organisations involved in the lawsuit argued that competitors in China, Canada and India are “pouncing at the opportunity to attract well-trained, innovative individuals.” Meanwhile, the companies said that businesses in the US are “scrambling to adjust” and hiring talent outside of the nation’s borders to meet their needs.

In response to the decision, Facebook said that the US government is using the pandemic “as justification for limiting immigration.” The company added: “In reality, the move to keep highly skilled talent out of the US will make our country’s recovery even more difficult.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said that immigration is critical to the nation’s success, as well as his company’s success; while Amazon, which received more than 3,000 H-1B visas in 2019, called the decision “short-sighted.”

In the motion calling for a preliminary injunction, economists state that there is no economic basis for Trump’s claim that preventing the entry of immigrants will reduce unemployment in the US. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), immigrants pay more than $90bn in taxes while receiving only $5bn in welfare funds annually.