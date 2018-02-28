Twitter goes live with new Bookmarks and sharing capabilities

Now you can bookmark tweets and threads to access later.

Twitter has introduced a new Bookmarks feature that means users won’t lose track of tweets they want to savour later.

The Bookmarks capability is a feature within a whole new sharing icon being introduced by the social network. The new share options will let users Bookmark a tweet, share the tweet publicly, share the tweet as a direct message or share beyond Twitter.

The new Bookmarks feature is rolling out today globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, Twitter Lite and mobile.twitter.com.

How Bookmarks works

We reported in November that Twitter was testing a feature allowing users to bookmark tweets.

“Because we put all sharing actions together in one place, it’s easier to save and share privately or publicly — in the moment, or later,” explained Jesar Shay, association product manager at Twitter, via the company blog.

Found something historic?

Don’t want to forget a joke?

Article that you want to read later? Save the Tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your Bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/fM2QLcOYNF — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2018

To bookmark a tweet, users just tap the share icon under the tweet and select “add Tweet to Bookmarks”.

To find it later, just tap Bookmarks from your profile icon menu.

Bookmarks can be unmarked just as easily.

Shay said that the feature can be employed for various use cases, such as researching by saving tweets with links to interesting articles, delaying watching live shows to another time or bookmarking threads to come back to or keep an eye on.

The Bookmarks feature could be another welcome addition to the social media platform which in recent months introduced new capabilities such as making it easier to thread tweets together as well as extending the character limit to 280 characters.