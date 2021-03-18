Boxever’s David O’Flanagan takes on CPO role at Sitecore

Following the recent acquisition deal, Boxever CEO and co-founder David Flanagan is now set to lead Sitecore’s product and UX strategy.

Earlier this month, Dublin start-up Boxever was acquired by US customer experience company Sitecore. The data analytics start-up was snapped up as part of Sitecore’s $1.2bn plan to expand its growth and product development.

Now, Sitecore has announced that Boxever co-founder and chief executive David O’Flanagan will become chief product officer at the acquiring company.

O’Flanagan has spent the past 20 years as an entrepreneur and product leader across financial services, telecommunications and travel. In his new role, he will be responsible for defining and delivering Sitecore’s product roadmap and optimising user experience, the company said.

Sitecore also plans to grow the team at Boxever, which currently employs around 70 people in Dublin and Madrid.

A representative for Boxever told Siliconrepublic.com that there are no specific details available about new jobs yet, but that they will mostly be in engineering and development. The Irish Times reports that Boxever’s headcount will be more than doubled.

Sitecore has also appointed Nasos Topakas, former CTO at fintech lending platform Prosper Marketplace, as its new chief engineering officer. Topakas is bringing more than 25 years of experience to the position, having also served as CTO for Art.com and StubHub. He will oversee Sitecore’s product development, architecture, quality assurance, cloud engineering and shared services.

“Sitecore’s award-winning platform along with our definitive agreements to acquire Boxever and Four51, announced earlier this month, put us in a position of great strength to accelerate our growth in the market,” the company’s chief executive, Steve Tzikakis, said.

“Nasos’ engineering background will position us well to deliver on our ambitious product development goals quickly. This, combined with Dave’s experience in data and personalisation, will be essential as we look to accelerate our product roadmap and consolidate recent acquisitions to further enhance our market-leading digital experience platforms and provide seamless solutions for our customers.”