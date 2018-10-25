BT appoints Worldpay chief Philip Jansen as its new CEO

Worldpay boss to take the helm of one of the world’s oldest but most powerful telecoms operators.

Philip Jansen, the outgoing CEO of Worldpay, has been appointed CEO of BT plc and will take over from Gavin Patterson in February next year.

Jansen, who has led Worldpay since 2013, oversaw the $10.4bn merger with e-commerce platform Vantiv, and is deemed to have the chops to manage complex businesses and take on what is regarded as one of the toughest jobs in telecoms.

In the past year, BT has run the gauntlet of profit warnings, a pensions deficit, 13,000 jobs cuts, an accounting scandal in Italy and a clash with the UK’s telecoms regulator over data coverage.

Untangling BT

Prior to joining Worldpay, Jansen was CEO of Brakes Group and held a variety of senior roles in Sodexo Group, including COO and CEO. Jansen started his career with Procter & Gamble and also has experience in telecoms, having been managing director of Telewest Communications’ consumer division.

It has been reported that he will be paid a salary of £1.1m a year as well as an annual bonus of up to 240pc subject to performance.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as the next chief executive of BT Group,” Jansen said. “BT is a special company with a wonderful history and a very exciting future. It has built a leading position across fixed and mobile networks, creating an opportunity to deliver increasing benefits for our customers, the UK economy and our shareholders.

“In a competitive market, we will need to be absolutely focused on our customers’ needs and pursue the right technology investments to help grow the business. I’m excited to get to know all the people at BT and work together to take the business forward.”