Advanced has acquired Irish healthcare software company CareWorks

CareWorks, which provides a records platform for healthcare professionals, has been snapped up by a UK software company.

Today (12 November), Dublin-based software company CareWorks announced that it has been acquired by UK software firm Advanced.

Founded in 1996, CareWorks is a social work and healthcare case management software company that now has 60 employees, developing services for the Irish, UK and US markets.

The company offers a single shared information system for community nurses, mental health workers, social workers and therapists to record the care they provide while allowing other venues of care to access these essential electronic care records.

It provides cloud-based management software for health and social care organisations including Ireland’s state agency for the protection of children, Tusla. Overall, CareWorks’ software is used by more than 50,000 care professionals and clinicians.

‘Transformative benefits’

Michael Dolan, CEO of CareWorks, said: “This is good news for both our customers and our teams, adding capacity and market presence to our expertise and solutions.

“Being part of the Advanced family will help to spearhead the delivery of a fully integrated end-to-end health and care platform, with CareWorks an integral component. We jointly recognise the transformative benefits that bringing together health and social care will deliver.

“As leading software providers to that market, we are ready to support these integrated plans. We quickly saw the potential that bringing together our solutions into a single system could provide and see it as an incredible opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Advanced already offers its services to GP out-of-hours services in Ireland, run by the Health Service Executive (HSE). The company also works with private organisations such as Caredoc and Northdoc.

Gordon Wilson, CEO of Advanced, said: “This investment is an exciting opportunity to expand our presence in Ireland.

“CareWorks is an innovative cloud-based software provider we are confident will enhance our offering to health and social care customers. This acquisition will propel our ability to deliver interoperable software solutions, which will be essential in supporting the sector’s move to integrated care systems.”

Wilson added that this will help “meet the Irish Government’s plans for health reform”.

In Ireland, beyond the healthcare sector, Advanced works with Aer Lingus, University College Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, Maynooth University, the Agriculture and Food Development Authority, the University of Ulster and Queen’s University Belfast.