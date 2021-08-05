Chargify CEO Paul Lynch steps down as company merges with SaaSOptics

Dubliner Paul Lynch has served as the Texas-headquartered company’s CEO since August 2019.

Irishman Paul Lynch is stepping down as CEO of Chargify, the San Antonio-based company that makes revenue management tools for SaaS businesses.

Lynch, who took over as CEO in August 2019, made the announcement in a post on his LinkedIn page. The move comes after Battery Ventures invested $150m in Chargify and SaaSOptics in April, with a view to merging the two companies.

SaaSOptics’ management team will now take over from Lynch.

“It’s with an enormous measure of pride that I announce that I have stepped down as CEO of Chargify and handed the baton over to a new management team consisting of Tim McCormick and Chris Weber of SaaSOptics,” Lynch wrote.

“The previous two years have been a roller coaster of emotions as we drove growth, innovation and quality across the business, a journey that ultimately resulted in Battery Ventures entering the equation and becoming a key investment partner.”

On announcement of the investment in April, Battery Ventures noted that the two SaaS billing solution companies have “complementary, cloud-software platforms” and a combined client base of 2,000 companies.

Chargify recently appointed a new chief revenue officer, Matt Downs, and said he would play a “pivotal role” as Chargify and SaaSOptics are brought together.

In his announcement, Lynch also took the opportunity to give a “massive thank you” to Scaleworks, which acquired Chargify in 2016. In particular he noted Scaleworks co-founder Lew Moorman, “whose belief in the business has been unwavering from day one.”

Under Lynch’s leadership, the company opened a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin last year, creating 30 jobs. At the time, Chargify said 30pc of its customer base was located in the EMEA region.

Lynch added that the company’s success can be attributed to its team and he is looking forward to “cheering on Chargify from the sidelines” as he continues his career.

“I am truly honoured to have had the privilege to have called them colleagues.”