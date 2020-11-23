Revolut launches Co-Parent feature for joint supervision

Co-Parent will allow an existing Premium or Metal parent on the platform to invite another parent or guardian to join on any plan.

Fintech company Revolut has launched a new feature to help parents supervise their child’s account and learn about financial wellbeing. Having recently launched a Goals function to teach children how to save, Co-Parent will allow an existing Premium or Metal parent on the platform to invite another parent or guardian to join on any plan.

Adding a second parent or guardian involves opening the Junior tab and following the Co-Parent link at the bottom of the screen. Both the lead and secondary parent can use any of the app’s tools to teach their kids; Tasks will help them learn about the “value of money” and they can top up Allowances with a reward or pocket money. Both parents will also get full oversight of the junior account.

Revolut Junior, which is designed for children aged between seven and 17, has 270,000 users. Already available in the EEA and the UK, it recently launched in Australia and is planned for release in Japan and Singapore soon.

The company’s head of premium product, Felix Jamestin, said: “We have added the Co-Parent feature to Revolut Junior so parents, guardians and carers alike can come together to teach their kids valuable skills for life.

“We have made sure that those with unconventional or multigenerational families will also be able to use this, so not only parents but grandparents, carers or members of their wider family can also support their child through their financial education with Revolut Junior.”

How to teach children about money

Alongside the new Co-Parent feature, Revolut also published tips for teaching children about finances. It advised drawing on “joint experience” and scheduling regular meetings to discuss the topic as a group.

It said that parents should show their children their own app and how they use it themselves, and encourage them to reflect on their purchases through the app to see if they spent their money wisely.

Another idea was to ask children to think about their 10 favourite belongings and why they picked each one to create awareness around value.