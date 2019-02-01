A weekend of essential sci-tech reading, including Collison brothers’ Stripe reaching a new valuation, NDRC looking to the next 10 years and Ireland meeting demand for electricity with renewables.

Unicorn payments company founded by two Irish brothers in Silicon Valley nine years ago continues to gain value.

With a decade of investing under its belt, NDRC is looking to the next 10 years.

Do you have a side hustle? If so, you have something in common with 46pc of US people surveyed by Udemy.

Wind, water and sun are becoming powerful components in meeting Ireland’s electricity needs.

Dr Paul Vixie was a major contributor to the creation of the internet as we know it and wants to ensure it is a fairer, safer place.

Small differences can have a huge impact. That’s the takeaway from research conducted by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, which has found that a gender pay gap of as little as 2.6pc can cost a woman $500,000 over her lifetime.

Swan is the seventh CEO in Intel’s 50-year history.

Authorities in Tonga say they hope to have restored internet access by the weekend following more than a week without it after a fibre cable was severed.

Dr Joy Y Zhang of the University of Kent reveals a surprising reason behind why Chinese science is so shrouded in secrecy.

Palaeontologists have uncovered the fossilised remains of an iguana-sized reptile that roamed the once-warm continent of Antarctica.

Updated, 4.37pm, 1 February 2019: This article was updated to clarify that renewables accounted for 32pc of Ireland’s electricity needs in 2018, not its energy needs.