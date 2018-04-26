Comtrade Digital Services unveils new global HQ in Dublin

The digital transformation firm has enjoyed a presence in Ireland since 2001 and this move signifies plans to expand operations both on an Irish and international scale.

Software engineering services provider Comtrade Digital Services has officially opened its new global headquarters in Sandyford, Dublin.

The firm employs 1,500 people throughout Europe and North America as of now. This latest development is part of the company’s larger strategy to expand its operations worldwide and better target EMEA markets, as well as to continue to grow what it can offer to its existing clients.

Comtrade Digital Services is under the umbrella of the Comtrade Solutions Group, which has its main base in Slovenia. Comtrade has enjoyed a presence in Ireland since 2001, previously holding a head office in Stillorgan, Dublin.

The move to a larger space will accommodate “double-digit” growth of its employee headcount, with the company expressing a desire to take advantage of local tech talent.

Comtrade Digital Services has facilitated the digital transformation of a number of superstar brands, including Ryanair’s significant changeover to app-based booking system which Comtrade says will help fill up four Boeing 737s every minute.

“Our vision at Comtrade Digital Services is to deliver true innovation and leverage emerging technologies to enable businesses to evolve and grow globally,” said Viktor Kovacevic, vice-president and general manager at Comtrade Digital Services, while welcoming the development.

Kovacevic stated that Comtrade is interested in capitalising upon and leveraging emerging trends in tech, such as AI and blockchain, to further help its clients adjust to the ever-changing market.

“We are also committed to sharing our insights through different initiatives and events. Having our global headquarters in Ireland allows us to combine knowledge and experience gained from working across Europe, and utilise this to help clients thrive on a global level.”

Dejan Ćušić, business director of Comtrade Digital Services, added: “It is an important milestone for the company and an indication of the success we have enjoyed here in Ireland over the last 15 years.

“Dublin is a city with unrivalled digital prowess and has become a technology hub for leaders in the field, as well as a location of great opportunity.

“We intend to continue our growth in Ireland, whilst innovating and collaborating with both existing and new customers.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, also warmly welcomed the company’s decision to move into this larger facility in Sandyford.

“We already have a strong footprint of ICT companies in the greater Dublin area and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist IT companies,” she said.