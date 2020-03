Bing’s new Covid-19 map lets users track the virus around the world

Bing’s new website allows users to track the number of Covid-19 cases around the world, as well as news linked to that region from trustworthy sources.

Microsoft’s Bing– search engine has launched a new interactive map which allows users to track the number of cases of Covid-19 around the world.

The map uses data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The map displays cases globally but also allows users to view cases by country and see recent news stories and videos from that region. It also breaks down cases into active, recovered and fatal cases for each region.

The map updates regularly in order to provide up-to-date information to those viewing the tracker.

News and advice

The website also enables users to click through to search results for the latest news on the outbreak, as well as links to official government advice and health organisation websites.

The new tracking website comes as the public is being warned to watch out for false guidance about coronavirus online. Technology firms have also taken steps to try and tackle misinformation.

On Monday (16 March), An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, tweeted: “I am urging everyone to please stop sharing unverified info on Whatsapp groups. These messages are scaring and confusing people and causing real damage. Please get your info from official trusted sources.”

I am urging everyone to please stop sharing unverified info on What's app groups. These messages are scaring and confusing people and causing real damage. Please get your info from official, trusted sources. Follow @HSELive @hpscireland @WHO @merrionstreet @dfatravelwise — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 16, 2020

Varadkar advised people to follow the Health Service Executive (HSE), WHO, the Government’s news channel, Merrion Street, and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs for factual updates.

A cross-government counter-disinformation unit has been set up in a bid to deal with the potential extent, scope and impact of misleading and false details.

Meanwhile, The UK’s department for digital, culture, media and sport-led team will engage with social media companies to monitor interference with the aim of limiting the spread of coronavirus-related fake news.

Official NHS guidance is now also being displayed at the top of internet search results as part of a crackdown, as well as at the top of searches on Facebook and Twitter.

– PA Media