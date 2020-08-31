New credit union app aims to take on banks and fintechs

The new app enables credit union members to avail of digital features provided by competing fintech companies and traditional banks, including online money transfers and loan applications.

On Monday (31 August), Wellington IT announced the launch of its new full-service credit union app. The app aims to help credit union members in Ireland manage their accounts entirely online.

Wellington IT, which is the Irish technology partner to the credit union sector, said that the new app is the culmination of a multi-year investment programme and it has been designed to allow Ireland’s 3.6m credit union members to easily manage their finances on the go.

The new CuMobile app was built specifically to support the increasingly competitive credit union sector as it aims to take on traditional banks and fintech companies.

The app uses features such as biometric login through facial recognition or fingerprint to provide a simple and secure experience for members.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com, Conor Ralph, marketing officer at Dublin’s Member First Credit Union said: “Our new mobile app is a massive step forward for the digital experience we provide to our members. It gives members a user-friendly way to do everything you would expect from a banking app on your phone, including fund transfers, statement downloads and even full loan applications.”

The purpose of the app

Over the last three years, the number of credit unions in the Republic of Ireland has dropped from 272 to 234 as a result of mergers, meaning that some branches are serving additional members from a wider geographical area.

Wellington IT’s new CuMobile app enables users to access every credit union service fully and securely, reducing paperwork, data entry and administrative tasks for staff in credit unions.

The introduction of the app is expected to save up to 52 staff days per year, ensuring that employees can continue to provide a consistent service to a larger number of members.

According to the company, in-branch loan applications are reduced from 20 minutes to approximately five minutes, allowing credit unions to expand their loan books. The new app uses ID verification technology to allow new members to join within a day.

Declan Colfer, managing director at Wellington IT, said: “There has been a big push from the credit union sector in recent years to compete directly with banks and fintech companies. At the same time, consumers are demanding products that offer efficiency and convenience, with Covid-19 further increasing the demand for online services.

“As a result, the credit union sector is digitising at a rapid pace and CuMobile is a significant facilitator of this. By enabling credit unions to offer members access to their full range of services – such as managing payees, applying for a loan and setting up direct debits – via one app, CuMobile streamlines banking and gives participating credit unions a huge competitive advantage.”