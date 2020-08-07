Deliveroo sees 50pc growth in Irish restaurant partners

In the first half of 2020, Deliveroo saw 600 new restaurants including Kimchi Hophouse, Mad Egg and Wigwam signing up to its digital delivery platform.

It is no secret that the food industry has had to make some big changes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many companies implementing new technology or offering delivery services where they previously wouldn’t have in an effort to stay afloat during the crisis.

Just this week, the impact of the pivot to delivery tech became clear in Uber’s latest earnings report, which showed Uber Eats overtaking the company’s core ride-hailing business as Uber’s most in-demand service.

It’s not just Uber that has seen an increase in business as a result of the pandemic. On Friday (7 August), Deliveroo shared updates outlining a 50pc jump in new restaurant growth for the company’s Irish operations in the first half of 2020.

Restaurants adapting to the circumstances

Deliveroo said that since the onset of Covid-19, the London-based company has used its expertise to support restaurants transitioning from dine-in to delivery, providing guidance on how restaurants can run delivery from their outlets safely. The company’s guidance covers topics such as minimising contact, how to package food and hygiene best practice.

The company said that more than 600 new restaurants joined the platform since January 2020, bringing the total number of restaurant partners in Ireland to 1,800.

Deliveroo broke down these figures, stating that 64pc of new sign-ups were in Dublin, 11pc were in Cork, 6pc were in Galway and 4pc were in Limerick. The remaining 15pc of new restaurant partners were based in Belfast.

Restaurants that joined Deliveroo during the pandemic include fried chicken business Mad Egg; Dublin’s oldest Korean restaurant, Kimchi Hophouse; Korean, Chinese and Japanese small plate specialist Lucky Tortoise; Offbeat Donuts; and Abbey Street-based bar and restaurant, Wigwam.

Increased supports

In order to manage the increased demand, Deliveroo said that it has reassigned teams of people across the business to support onboarding and help restaurants that have no previous experience with deliveries.

The company has introduced new supports, including bespoke online marketing tools for restaurants to let customers know they are operating delivery services; dropped onboarding fees for new restaurants; updates to the app that allow for contact-free delivery; and expert advice and guidance on how to operate safely during the pandemic.

According to Deliveroo, the company has also been campaigning for more restaurant supports from the Irish Government.

The company’s CEO, Will Shu, commented: “We are here to deliver for restaurants that want to carry on offering amazing food to families at home during this difficult time. We are working with restaurants to optimise their operations for delivery, and we are doing everything we can to make sure people still have access to the food they want and need.”