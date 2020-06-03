Deloitte Ireland acquires cloud services provider DNM

Deloitte Ireland has acquired Irish cloud consultancy and managed services business DNM in a bid to further support clients through digital transformation.

Today (3 June), Deloitte Ireland announced that it has acquired Irish cloud consultancy and managed services provider DNM. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Dublin-based DNM has been focused on accelerating business transformation for its clients through technology, with a focus on cloud engineering offerings and capabilities. The company specialises in cloud architecture, migration and analytics, as well as managed services.

Deloitte said that the acquisition will create “further scale and strength” and that DNM’s team will provide Deloitte with increased capacity to support clients in determining how they can best drive transformation in their businesses through the adoption of cloud technologies.

The acquisition

As part of the deal, DNM will join the consulting business at Deloitte, creating a team of more than 1,000 technology consulting professionals in total.

Richard Nunan, CEO of DNM, said: “In a world where agility, greater automation and faster time to innovation is pivotal, I believe this combination with Deloitte will provide us with the strength and scale to raise the profile of the cloud solutions that we can bring to our customers.”

Deloitte said that DNM is a premier consulting partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner network (APN). DNM is also an AWS managed service provider (MSP) partner.

Commenting on the deal, Harry Goddard, CEO of Deloitte Ireland, added: “This is an important investment in our business. The combination of skills in technology and business transformation is a powerful proposition and gives us a real platform for growth in an area of heightened importance for clients.”

‘Critical priority’ after Covid-19

Goddard said that business transformation is currently a “critical priority” for businesses of all sizes and that cloud technology is an important enabler in the adoption of new technologies that can make transformation possible.

“We believe the strengthened offering will be even more beneficial to our clients as the need for transformation becomes more important in a post-Covid-19 world. The need for agility, flexibility and business continuity has become even more pronounced, and digital enablement and cloud will be hugely important in delivering these,” he added.

“The breadth and scale of capability of this newly combined team – from strategy and design of solutions to implementation, managed services and ongoing delivery – is a compelling offering for our clients.

“It also enables us to tailor solutions for businesses across all industries and of all sizes – from family and private businesses to public sector organisations and multinational companies.”

Doug Yeum, head of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, said that it is “great to see two established APN premier consulting partners come together”, combining skills and knowledge to support AWS customers.