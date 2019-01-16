Deloitte Ireland names Harry Goddard as new CEO

Harry Goddard currently leads Deloitte’s European tech practice.

Partners at Deloitte Ireland have elected Harry Goddard as the firm’s new CEO. He will succeed Brendan Jennings in the role.

Goddard is currently head of the Deloitte Consulting practice and has more than 20 years’ experience in the professional services and consulting industries.

He works across multiple industries, with a particular focus on the public sector and financial services sectors. His experience is focused on leading significant transformation programmes for clients.

In addition to leading more than 750 professionals in the Deloitte Consulting practice in Ireland, Goddard heads up Deloitte’s technology practice across the EMEA region, which spans more than 25 countries and includes more than 8,000 technology consultants.

“He has considerable experience in guiding his teams and clients through changing and disruptive business and technology environments,” said outgoing CEO Brendan Jennings.

“This experience will be invaluable to the Deloitte team in Ireland and for our clients, as they operate in a growing domestic economy and uncertain and increasingly complex international marketplaces. His experience will also help them to keep up with the frenetic pace of technology innovations.”

Impactful solutions

Deloitte in Ireland has over the last eight years grown to nearly 3,000 people in offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast. It provides auditing, tax, consulting and corporate finance services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries.

It is part of the Deloitte North West Europe group, the second largest member firm in the Deloitte global network of about 286,000 professionals in more than 150 countries.

“It is a privilege to succeed Brendan as CEO, whose leadership of our business has seen it grow, expand and innovate,” Goddard said. “I am excited to lead our business, building on our strong market position and delivering impactful solutions to our clients that bring their organisations to new levels of development and growth in an ever-changing world.

“By harnessing the wide range of our capabilities – from new technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence or robotics along with our leading audit, tax, consulting, corporate finance and risk offerings – we help our clients solve their most complex challenges, with a commitment to the highest levels of quality and integrity,” Goddard added.