Deloitte calls on innovative Irish companies to apply for awards

Deloitte wants ambitious indigenous companies to apply for the 2019 Best Managed Companies Awards.

Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies Awards is seeking applications from companies that are preparing to scale in innovative and strategic ways. The awards, which are sponsored by Bank of Ireland, are open to applicants until 28 September.

The awards aims to showcase the success of indigenous companies and their contribution to the Irish economy. The network of Best Managed Companies developed over the last decade now comprises 137 companies representing 26 of the 32 counties. The firms employ more than 46,000 people and deliver €2.4bn in export sales.

Sustainable economic success

Given the considerable change happening in international markets, the programme will be keeping an eye out for firms employing novel strategies. Anya Cummins, partner at Deloitte said: “With the economy stronger than at any point in the last decade, it’s time to focus on making it sustainable.

“Critical to this will be the growth of indigenous companies who will remain the work horses of the economy. These companies must be encouraged and supported so they can continue to grow and scale, ultimately creating more jobs in the economy.

“We have been working with some of these companies for over 10 years through the Best Managed Companies programme and it’s clear the ambition and commitment to prosper and become leaders in their industries on a global level is present in Ireland.

“We are looking for similarly ambitious companies to apply for this year’s awards and get the support and recognition that the programme offers.”

Director of corporate banking at Bank of Ireland, Andrew Graham, described the bank’s involvement with the programme last year as “an extremely fulfilling experience”.

Four judgement pillars

The judging panel considers companies’ management practices under four pillars – strategy, capability, commitment and financials.

What are the criteria?

Irish/Northern Irish substantially privately owned, managed and controlled companies incorporated in either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland)

Turnover in excess of €10m / £STG 8m

Established for at least 5 years

Demonstration of superior performance over past 3 years (in relation to their peers)

What companies are ineligible?

Public companies

Foreign multinationals and their subsidiaries

Credit unions/insurance companies/banks/co-ops

Charities and not-for-profit organisations and their subsidiaries

Government-owned organisations/public sector agencies

Partnerships

Successful applicants that progress through the process will received tailored feedback from both Deloitte and Bank of Ireland. Winners will also get the chance to attend a symposium organised by the Irish Management Institute, as well as a gala awards ceremony in March 2019. More details can be found on the awards website.