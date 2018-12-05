Bank of Ireland’s new digital platform offers ‘Life Advice’

New platform will help Bank of Ireland customers to identify their financial goals.

Bank of Ireland has forged a partnership with Australian tech firm Ignition Advice to deliver a new digital platform.

Life Advice will provide a one-stop shop and facilitate end-to-end online applications for life insurance, personal pensions, savings and investments.

‘This is a genuine opportunity to enhance our customer interactions through a single advice platform, which will have a transformational impact on the Irish market’

– SEÁN Ó MURCHÚ

The first phase of Life Advice is now live, and enables Bank of Ireland customers to calculate their life insurance requirements, receive a quote and complete the application process in minutes. It will also enable them to put targets and timelines in place, and monitor their progress. Over the coming months, additional products will be added to the platform.

During 2019, Life Advice will be launched to New Ireland’s financial advisers and brokers.

Digital banking

We recently reported how the bank is transforming its core products to reflect a more digitally savvy customer base that could be termed the Netflix-style future of banking.

“Consumers are increasingly using digital tools for many of their daily banking, shopping and entertainment needs,” explained Seán Ó Murchú, director of wealth advice and distribution at Bank of Ireland.

“They want to complete simple transactions online, to easily access information and to be supported, as appropriate through technology or by advisers, depending on the complexity of their requirements.

“Our new Life Advice platform provides the appropriate combination of technology and support from advisers, and the offering will continue to expand through 2019. This is a genuine opportunity to enhance our customer interactions through a single advice platform, which will have a transformational impact on the Irish market.”

Ignition Advice is a Sydney-headquartered fintech and SaaS player that has expanded into Dublin to spearhead its growing European business. Its core products are designed to enable financial services firms to put themselves at the heart of their customers’ financial lives.

“Introducing leading technology across a full suite of products is a further example of the bank’s commitment to providing modern, digital-first solutions for their customers,” said Ignition Advice CEO Alan Quinlan.