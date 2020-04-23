Spotify now lets fans donate to artists impacted by Covid-19

Spotify will now allow artists using the platform to receive donations through Cash App, GoFundMe and PayPal, to support their work through the Covid-19 crisis, or to fundraise for charity.

On Wednesday (22 April), Spotify introduced a new feature that allows artists on the platform to receive tips from fans or raise money to donate to charity.

In a statement, Spotify said that it has been engaging with partners across the industry since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to discuss ways in which the company can support artists and the creative community that has been feeling the impact of cancelled concerts and loss in revenue.

In recent weeks, musicians have been turning to livestreaming platforms to hold concerts and engage with fans. This week, two virtual music festivals are set to go ahead on Minecraft, as artists adjust to the significant disruptions that travel and gathering restrictions have caused in the music industry.

Helping artists raise money

Spotify acknowledged that while streaming plays a key role in connecting creators with fans, numerous other sources of revenue have been “interrupted or stopped altogether” by the crisis.

In light of that, the company has launched the Artist Fundraising Pick, which lets artists select any piece of music they want to highlight on their profile as an “Artist’s Pick”, where they can now highlight a fundraising destination along with their chosen song.

The company said: “First and foremost, this feature enables artists who are interested in raising money to support themselves, their bands or their crews and to get the word out to their fans on their Spotify artist profiles.”

Spotify said that it is partnering with Cash App, GoFundMe and PayPal to help artists receive donations. According to the music streaming platform, Cash App has already established a $1m relief fund for artists struggling under the current circumstances. The company said that it is “particularly excited” about its partnership with Cash App on this initiative.

Spotify said: “Spotify for Artists users that submit their “$cashtag” username as their Artist Fundraising Pick – and secure at least one contribution of any size through Spotify – will receive an extra $100 in their account from Cash App, until a collective total of $1m has been contributed.”

This deal with Cash App is only available to users in the UK and the US.

Spotify’s announcement comes after music streaming and downloading platform Bandcamp announced that it was set to waive fees for the second time since the pandemic began on 1 May, enabling artists to receive all proceeds of sales on the platform.

When Bandcamp waived fees for the first time on 20 March, users spent more than $4m on the platform, in a record day for sales.

Donations to charity

The company said: “To try and help those in the music community most in need, Spotify has made contributions to MusiCares, the CDC and WHO, and established a $10m matching fund through the Spotify Covid-19 Music Relief project, with additional artist support organisations from around the world joining over the past few weeks.”

MusiCares is a non-profit run by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which is providing a “safety net” to musicians, artists and professionals in the music industry who have lost their incomes due to the crisis.

The company is also letting artists fundraise for an initiative connected to helping those most impacted in the music industry.

According to Spotify, American DJ and producer Marshmello is fundraising for MusiCares, while Swedish singer Benjamin Ingrosso is fundraising for Musikerforbundet.

Ingrosso said: “I want to be helpful in the ways I can during these difficult times. I’ve seen lots of my fellow musicians lose work due to the current situation. Most of us don’t know when we will be able to go back to work.”

Spotify also highlighted that artists Tyrese Pope and Boy Scouts are fundraising on the platform through Cash App, to support themselves through the crisis.

Pope said: “I’ve been using Cash App to raise money for a while but now that listeners can contribute through Spotify, it’s going to make a big difference. With touring now impossible, it’s never been harder for artists to make ends meet, so the extra contributions from Cash App and listeners alike will really help when we need it most.”