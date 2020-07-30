DoneDeal announces payment partnership with Stripe

After a pilot of Stripe’s payment processing technology, DoneDeal has announced that it is rolling out the feature to all sellers on its marketplace platform.

Today (30 July), Irish online marketplace platform DoneDeal announced a new partnership with Stripe, which will allow sellers to complete transactions online using the DoneDeal site.

Stripe, which was co-founded by Irish brothers John and Patrick Collison, is a financial services company that offers payment processing software for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.

Businesses and private sellers using DoneDeal’s marketplace can now accept payments online using Stripe to allow for secure, contactless transactions. With the new partnership, buyers can pay for items instantly on the site and sellers will no longer need to take cash or arrange for an alternative payment.

Traditional businesses moving online

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many traditional businesses have pivoted to e-commerce as in-person operations were restricted. DoneDeal said that it now has 7m monthly visits and more than 2m monthly enquiries. In May 2020, the site had more than 380,000 live ads listed, of which 70,000 were cars.

Commenting on new payment option, DoneDeal general manager Rob Hume said: “We were already using Stripe for our site Adverts.ie with great results and as the lockdown restrictions increased we sought to introduce online payment and delivery on DoneDeal.”

According to DoneDeal, almost 250 sellers are already using Stripe to process payments online and the marketplace now plans to roll out the option to all sellers to allow for cash-free payments.

The buying and selling platform said that hundreds of transactions were made using Stripe during a pilot phase of the technology, with buyers purchasing gym equipment, garden furniture and equipment, machinery, tools, car parts and building materials.

Eileen O’Mara, head of EMEA at Stripe, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with one of Ireland’s most prominent internet brands to enable their users to transact fully online. This is a great example of a successful, scaled company adapting quickly to a rapidly changing environment.”