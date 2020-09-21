Government makes €30m grant aid available for Dublin businesses

Some of the supports made available to businesses in the capital include a top-up of the Restart Grant Plus and increased agency supports.

The Government has announced a financial package to support businesses in Dublin, following the decision on Friday (18 September) to move the city and county to Level 3 in the new Framework for Restrictive Measures for living with Covid-19.

The restrictions, which will be in place until 9 October, mean that many businesses will be affected, with some having to temporarily pivot operations or close.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said new supports for businesses in the capital include a top-up of the Restart Grant Plus, increased agency support and promotional campaigning. A total of €30m in additional grant aid will be available.

“These interventions which come in addition to what is already available will make a difference over the next difficult weeks,” Varadkar said. “The Budget will be our next opportunity to see what we can do for business and we will look at what further actions are required to help those worst affected.”

Supports for Dublin businesses

Dublin businesses impacted by a drop of at least 25pc in turnover will be entitled to a 30pc top-up in the Restart Grant Plus, bringing the new minimum for affected businesses to €5,200 and the new maximum to €32,500.

In terms of increased agency support, applications from Dublin will be prioritised for a range of existing loan and voucher schemes available to assist businesses affected by Covid-19 through the July jobs stimulus and other Government initiatives. This includes the Trading Online Vouchers, Microfinance Ireland’s Covid-19 loan fund and access to liquidity and investment finance schemes.

Dublin’s Local Enterprise Offices, in conjunction with local chambers of commerce and other business representative groups, will undertake an awareness, media and promotional campaign to let businesses know what grants, mentorship and low-cost loans are available to them. A dedicated helpline will also be established to help companies access relevant enterprise supports.

There are five levels within the Government’s new Covid-19 framework, with the lower levels enacted where there is low incidence of the virus, isolated outbreaks and low community transmission. The higher levels will be used to deal with higher incidences of Covid-19.

While Dublin is currently in Level 3 of the framework, the rest of the country remains at Level 2. One of the key impacts on businesses is that restaurants, cafés and pubs in Dublin will be closed to indoor diners for at least three weeks, while these businesses can open in the rest of the country.