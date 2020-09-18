What are the challenges facing the e-commerce sector?

While e-commerce saw massive growth throughout the pandemic, entrepreneur Kevin Traynor discusses the challenges the sector must overcome.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on most businesses. While some have been forced to stop altogether, others were forced to pivot, especially in the early weeks and months when physical outlets were shut.

For many, this meant adapting their strategies to become more digital and focusing on e-commerce to attract reap some of the benefits of the online shopping surge. But as months of living with Covid-19 stretch on, what challenges is the e-commerce sector facing, and how will these dramatic shifts change the future of the industry?

Serial entrepreneur Kevin Traynor is the founder of e-commerce conference, eComm Live, which is set to take place virtually on 23 and 24 September. He is also the founder of Grow Consultancy, which works with e-commerce businesses understand their data analytics. He told Siliconrepublic.com that Covid-19 brought a unique set of challenges to the industry.

“Depending on which products you sell and which sectors you serve, your business has either flatlined or gone to a level that no one could ever have expected in such a short period of time,” he said.

“In the UK, 85,000 businesses went online for the first time during lockdown. Some of these businesses will not make it past being ‘lockdown’ projects, but some of them will be the leading retailers of the future.”

Traynor, who has been working in digital since 2005, said that the mind-blowing speed of change in recent months has put e-commerce businesses under huge pressure, both positive and negative. “The sector is booming and the opportunities and challenges are greater than ever,” he said.

“There is a skills shortage prevalent in the sector. There will be a huge battle for talent in the coming years as start-up e-commerce businesses start to scale and others mature. Every e-commerce business owner I know is looking to recruit staff across a range of roles, from warehousing and distribution to e-commerce managers and marketers.”

Traynor believes that governments should assist companies to re-train workers who have been laid off in other sectors to develop career paths in digital roles, including e-commerce.

Traynor said that in order to be successful, e-commerce companies and start-ups need to understand which data points to track and measure.

He added that, while it’s possible to be successful without understanding the data behind their online sales channels, being able to unlock that information can “quickly add to the bottom line”.

