Elaine Burke announced as editor of Silicon Republic

Silicon Republic’s founders are delighted to announce that Elaine Burke will become the new editor of Silicon Republic. She will replace current editor John Kennedy, who is stepping down from his role this month following 17 years of distinguished service.

Elaine Burke will become the new editor of Silicon Republic, Europe’s leading technology and innovation news service, with effect from 12 June 2019.

Burke has served as managing editor of Silicon Republic alongside John Kennedy for four years, and has become a familiar face on TV and voice on radio through, for example, her regular technology slot on RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime on Friday evenings. Her energy and vision for Silicon Republic made her a clear and unanimous choice for the management team, as Kennedy moves on to pastures new with Bank of Ireland.

“We wish John the very best with his new role, having served as a loyal and brilliant colleague from the early days of Silicon Republic,” said Silicon Republic publisher and co-founder, Darren Mc Auliffe.

“There is no more fitting successor than Elaine, who has become a key part of the leadership team here over the years, and who has already made her mark on the newsroom with her passion and insights into the world of technology and STEM.”

The Dublin native joined Silicon Republic in 2011 as a journalist, and quickly moved up the ranks to manage the editorial team in 2015. She still writes regularly for the site, and has become an in-demand moderator at tech events, including Silicon Republic’s flagship event, Inspirefest, where this year she chaired the highly lauded session on mental health and work.

“It has been an honour to work alongside Elaine, and we’re just thrilled that she will now take up the prestigious role of editor of Ireland’s most-read tech and innovation news service,” added Mc Auliffe.

“Elaine’s passion for Silicon Republic and deep commitment to its values and mission are well known to everyone on the team,” said chief executive and co-founder Ann O’Dea. “We are all extremely excited about working with her in her new leadership role.”

Following her appointment, Burke laid out her vision to elevate Silicon Republic to the next level when it comes to the best reporting on the most critical news and trends in the STEM sectors. “I look forward to helping bring Silicon Republic through its next chapter, and continuing to strengthen its mission of inclusion and diversity in a sector that has not always demonstrated these tenets,” she said.

“I am truly excited to lead this marvellous news team to even greater things.”