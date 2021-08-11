Derry’s Elemental Software acquired by digital care firm Servelec

Servelec has acquired Derry-based Elemental Software in a deal that will see the social prescribing start-up continue to support community health.

Derry start-up Elemental Software has been acquired by UK-based digital care company Servelec.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Elemental Software will continue to provide its social prescribing service following the acquisition.

The Derry start-up was founded by former community development workers Leeann Monk-Özgül and Jennifer Neff. Its social prescribing software helps healthcare professionals connect patients with community organisations to aid their recovery in a holistic manner.

This technology is widely used by nurses, practice managers, social workers and government staff. It is the only digital social prescribing software integrated with all three GP systems used in the UK.

Servelec also provides tech to the health sector, supplying digital care software to the NHS and more than 150 local authorities working in social care, youth care, healthcare and education across the UK.

Ian Crichton, CEO of Servelec, said that his company’s acquisition of Elemental Software would enable it to continue growing its service.

“With its focus on joining up community health and wellbeing and reducing health inequality, Elemental Software is clearly well aligned with our aim of connecting communities through digital care,” Crichton added.

“Together, through social prescribing, we have a huge opportunity to connect people with the community-based programmes, services and interventions that make a positive impact on their lives.”

Monk-Özgül said that bringing Elemental’s systems together with Servelec’s will help the company in its mission to achieve the best health outcomes for even more people. “Interoperability in health and social care is extremely important to help ensure no one is left behind and to maximise the power of technology to support communities,” she added.

The company currently employs 30 people at its headquarters in Derry. It will continue to operate from this base in Northern Ireland under its brand and existing leadership team.

Neff, who is CEO of Elemental Software, said the acquisition is good news for Derry, Northern Ireland and for social prescribing.

“Leeann and I founded Elemental with the goal of growing the adoption of social prescribing and helping embed it in health and social care as a way to halt avoidable health inequalities. Servelec shares a similar commitment to improving lives with technology and is strongly committed to accelerating Elemental’s growth to drive the uptake of social prescribing.”