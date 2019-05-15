Enterprise Ireland and IDA plan 400 meetings for Irish trade mission

Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland have begun a two-day ‘trade mission’ to Dublin and Cork to link Irish businesses with major international giants.

Taking place at Croke Park in Dublin today (15 May), two of Ireland’s biggest Government business and trade agencies launched the Global Sourcing programme.

Over the course of the two days, more than 400 pre-arranged one-to-one meetings are scheduled to take place between 188 Irish suppliers and 96 multinational companies (MNCs) based in Ireland.

Organised by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, the programme aims to get both groups talking as part of what amounts to a national trade mission in both Cork and Dublin. Providing MNCs with direct access to potential local suppliers, the mission aims to be an important platform for raising awareness of the capabilities of Irish SMEs across a range of sectors, the organisations said.

“This is a win-win for everyone involved,” said the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD.

“Irish companies can scale and go global more quickly, and multinationals can get the cutting-edge solutions they need from their base in Ireland. All in all, it makes good business sense and I am delighted that the Government is supporting such a worthwhile initiative in line with our Future Jobs Ireland strategy.”

Also commenting on the programme was IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, who said: “This investment mission provides MNCs with direct access to potential suppliers and promotes greater engagement between the two groups.

“Closer relationships through enhanced integration will bring huge benefits to local economies across the country and ultimately promote Ireland as a welcoming pro-business destination.”

Meanwhile, Enterprise Ireland’s executive director for food, industrial, life sciences and innovation, Stephen Creaner, said the programme was an important part of the organisation’s plans.

“Enterprise Ireland is focused on helping Irish companies to build scale and expand reach internationally, and the Global Sourcing programme is a key element of that drive to support the global ambition of these companies,” he said.